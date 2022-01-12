New binding (delay, delay and delay binding work currently, it is not universal, has been apart)
Repair all tabs and extension (note! Define value is less than 0.1 is in the highest accuracy)
Now the 8008806 version of the old version is stable, after update if there is a problem, return to use
Simple Tools update for 12 January 2022
New repair automatically click tools (BUG serious)
New binding (delay, delay and delay binding work currently, it is not universal, has been apart)
Changed files in this update