Simple Tools update for 12 January 2022

New repair automatically click tools (BUG serious)

Build 8008806 · Last edited by Wendy

New binding (delay, delay and delay binding work currently, it is not universal, has been apart)

Repair all tabs and extension (note! Define value is less than 0.1 is in the highest accuracy)

Now the 8008806 version of the old version is stable, after update if there is a problem, return to use

