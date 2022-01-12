Update, Version 20220112

English

[Speech]When picking a teammate to do a speech skill check, the modifier of 4 sub-categories of the speech skills will now also display on the UI.

[Speech]The skill that will be used will also be high-lightened on the UI.

[Speech]Added an option to threaten police officers when they come after you. (Using Intimidation skill. A failed attempt results in their immediate attack.)

[Speech]Added an option to threaten the target during the procedurally generated mission "Collect Debt." However, depending on the situation, it's somewhat evil to threaten or even beat up someone who just got a tough time in their life. Maybe try persuasion instead.

[Enemy Generation]If you attract more than 8 enemies to attack you together, they shall automatically have a formation of multiple lines in the battle so that none of them will totally appear outside the screen.

[Prefix]New Prefix: Cruel-Looking (Increase Intimidation skills, decrease the other three speech skills.)

[Prefix]Cruel-Looking may randomly appear on different clothes and weapons. (And, there is a chance to get a Cruel-Looking Baguette from the bakery.)

[Loading Menu]Made the selection window of whether to use the latest save-file much wider so that it shall fit for all languages.

[Steam Workshop]Updated the localization template mod, fixed some bugs in the Japanese localization template.

[Localization System]Fixed a crash when a language needs to get an elemental name from its rollback language.

简体中文

【说服力】当选择一名队友去进行说服力相关的技能判定时，四个说服力有关的子技能的修正值也会显示在选取界面上。

【说服力】被具体使用的技能会在这个界面上高亮显示。

【说服力】在警察追捕你时，加入了一个威胁的选项。（使用威吓技能。如果失败，将会直接进入战斗。）

【说服力】在随机生成的收集欠款任务中加入了威胁目标的选项。但是，威胁甚至动手殴打一个遭遇生活不幸的人是一种相对邪恶的行为。说服可能是一个更好的解决方案。

【敌人生成系统】如果你吸引了超过8个敌人同时攻击你，那么它们现在将会自动分布在多行上，用于避免有部分敌人完全出现在屏幕外的情况。

【前缀】新的前缀：外貌凶残的（增加威吓技能，降低其它三种说服力相关技能）

【前缀】外貌凶残的前缀可能出现在衣服或武器上。（所以，从面包房里买的法式长棍上都可能有这个前缀。）

【读档界面】使选择是否使用最近的存档的选单变得更宽以适应所有语言的本地化。

【创意工坊】更新了本地化模板MOD，修复了日语MOD中的一些BUG。

【本地化系统】修复了在一种语言需要从其回滚语言中获得一种元素的名称时发生的游戏崩溃。