Update ver. 1.1.7 is live!

We tackled performance issues, especially on the systems in Turkish, tinkered with Easy and Medium AI, and added Cyprus map to the Beta Content available to the Season Pass owners.
- [Fix] Solved performance issues on devices with Turkish language.
- [Localization] Spelling errors fixed.
- [PC/Mac][UX] Considerably sped up camera navigation using arrows/WSAD
- [AI] Easy and Medium AI will no longer wait for the player to catch up to them near the end of a match.
- [AI] Overall decreased Easy and Medium AI performance.
- [AI] AI will no longer overcalculate Prefect money gains on Corsica map in it's stratiegies.
- [beta][AI] Easy and Medium will now not account for the Forum Cards when in a lead over the player.
- [beta] Cyprus Map added for the Season Pass owners as a beta content.
- [beta] Salt related Forum Cards will no longer appear in games with no Salsa module on.
- [beta] Added help screens for Salt module and Forum Cards module.
- [beta] Fixed AI freezing due to Quintus Forum Card.
Furthermore, we are extending the sign-up period to Concordia: Digital Edition Online Tournament until the end of January!
