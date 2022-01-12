 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Aseprite update for 12 January 2022

Aseprite v1.2.31 and v1.3-beta8

Share · View all patches · Build 8008144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we’re releasing Aseprite v1.2.31 and v1.3-beta8 with several bug fixing, macOS M1 chip support, and improved Linux support (e.g. drop files inside the window & several fixes to use multiple windows).

Aseprite v1.2.31

  • Windows: Include aseprite-thumbnailer on Aseprite installer by default

  • Windows: Added new icon for main window when Windows DPI=150%

  • Windows: Fixed possible crashes at exit if some events are still queued when we close the app

  • macOS: New Universal binary (including Intel and M1 code in the same .app bundle)

  • macOS: Fixed glitch moving mouse

  • Linux: Added support to drag-and-drop files from the File Manager to Aseprite

  • Lua: Fixed error iterating layers named with numbers

  • Lua: Fixed clipping when drawing a cel image into other image

  • Lua: Added filenamechange event to Sprite.events

  • Lua: Dialog:modify() supports combobox options

  • Added automatic crash reporting on Windows & macOS if the user wants to share them

Aseprite v1.3-beta8

  • Fixed Shift+N to add new layers in the correct place

  • Linux: Fixed several bugs with some Window Managers

  • Lua: Fixed Dialog.bounds values when a dialog is closed on multiple windows UI

More information in the forum

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 431731
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 431732
  • Loading history…
macOS Content Depot 431733
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Content Depot 431734
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Content Depot 431735
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Content Depot 431736
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Content Depot 431737
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.