Today we’re releasing Aseprite v1.2.31 and v1.3-beta8 with several bug fixing, macOS M1 chip support, and improved Linux support (e.g. drop files inside the window & several fixes to use multiple windows).
Aseprite v1.2.31
Windows: Include aseprite-thumbnailer on Aseprite installer by default
Windows: Added new icon for main window when Windows DPI=150%
Windows: Fixed possible crashes at exit if some events are still queued when we close the app
macOS: New Universal binary (including Intel and M1 code in the same .app bundle)
macOS: Fixed glitch moving mouse
Linux: Added support to drag-and-drop files from the File Manager to Aseprite
Lua: Fixed error iterating layers named with numbers
Lua: Fixed clipping when drawing a cel image into other image
Lua: Added filenamechange event to Sprite.events
Lua: Dialog:modify() supports combobox options
Added automatic crash reporting on Windows & macOS if the user wants to share them
Aseprite v1.3-beta8
Fixed Shift+N to add new layers in the correct place
Linux: Fixed several bugs with some Window Managers
Lua: Fixed Dialog.bounds values when a dialog is closed on multiple windows UI
