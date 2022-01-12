Update 1.01: Hotfix

Dear operators,
First hotfix release, thanks you for your feedback!
[CHANGELOG]
- Improve: NVG brightness
- Improve: Initial drone location
- Improve: Black border width of tutorial
- Improve: Attention span of dog in training/tutorial mode
- Improve: Jump velocity of dog
- Improve: Attention span of dog and distance with dog's handler doesn't affected in tutorial mode
- Improve: Roofs of tutorial open instead of disappear for support
- Improve: Disable unwanted teleportations of operators
- Improve: AI operator use radio to report that cannot reach an interaction order
- Fix: Material sight on holographic "EATech 256 a66"
- Fix: Material sight on holographic "EATech 256 a66 with G34 Magnifier"
- Fix: Reflex sight doesn't have red color
- Fix: Framerate drop on Al-Jan province with magnifier sight/scope/binoculars
- Fix: Weapons cache task might not spawn correctly on some maps
- Fix: Player camera player collision against walls
- Fix: Weapon position error when use a drone
- Fix: Undesirable weapon position when use freelook
- Fix: Operators in tutorial might be damaged
- Fix: Operator could interacte even if wrong location
- Fix: Game modes might not display full text correctly
- Fix: Stairs collision on Elelgance Airport
- Fix: Stairs collision on The Gabriel
- Fix: Tutorial text alignment
Changed files in this update