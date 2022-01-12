 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 12 January 2022

Update 1.01: Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

First hotfix release, thanks you for your feedback!

[CHANGELOG]

  • Improve: NVG brightness
  • Improve: Initial drone location
  • Improve: Black border width of tutorial
  • Improve: Attention span of dog in training/tutorial mode
  • Improve: Jump velocity of dog
  • Improve: Attention span of dog and distance with dog's handler doesn't affected in tutorial mode
  • Improve: Roofs of tutorial open instead of disappear for support
  • Improve: Disable unwanted teleportations of operators
  • Improve: AI operator use radio to report that cannot reach an interaction order
  • Fix: Material sight on holographic "EATech 256 a66"
  • Fix: Material sight on holographic "EATech 256 a66 with G34 Magnifier"
  • Fix: Reflex sight doesn't have red color
  • Fix: Framerate drop on Al-Jan province with magnifier sight/scope/binoculars
  • Fix: Weapons cache task might not spawn correctly on some maps
  • Fix: Player camera player collision against walls
  • Fix: Weapon position error when use a drone
  • Fix: Undesirable weapon position when use freelook
  • Fix: Operators in tutorial might be damaged
  • Fix: Operator could interacte even if wrong location
  • Fix: Game modes might not display full text correctly
  • Fix: Stairs collision on Elelgance Airport
  • Fix: Stairs collision on The Gabriel
  • Fix: Tutorial text alignment

