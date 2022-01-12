 Skip to content

Malice & Greed update for 12 January 2022

11 New Skills, Starter Builds Redesigned

Share · View all patches · Build 8008122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

11 New Skills!

Note: Protean Shot is not a protagonist-only skill like the others.

The starting builds have been redesigned, with each of them getting one of the Unique skills shown above, and some other skill changes.

Changed files in this update

Malice & Greed Content Depot 1566091
