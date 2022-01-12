- Fixed caching for iOS and Android purchases for offline play
- The restart button is now disabled for daily challenge games
- Restarting a game will now keep the selected supercharge
- The score bonus for unused mastery points is now tied to the amount of waves played so creating and immediately abandoning games can no longer be exploited to gain infinite XP
- You can no longer abandon an already abandoned game for infinite XP
Core Defense update for 12 January 2022
"Busy Bee" – Changelog 2.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
