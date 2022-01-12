 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Core Defense update for 12 January 2022

"Busy Bee" – Changelog 2.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8007887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed caching for iOS and Android purchases for offline play
  • The restart button is now disabled for daily challenge games
  • Restarting a game will now keep the selected supercharge
  • The score bonus for unused mastery points is now tied to the amount of waves played so creating and immediately abandoning games can no longer be exploited to gain infinite XP
  • You can no longer abandon an already abandoned game for infinite XP

Changed files in this update

Core Defense Win Depot 1203361
  • Loading history…
Core Defense Mac Depot 1203362
  • Loading history…
Core Defense Linux Depot 1203363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.