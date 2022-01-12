Ranger Patch!

Well, the Ranger is one of the oldest classes by now, and has been in need of an upgrade for a while!

Ranger changes:

Removed Inspiration Cards:

Removed backstory card "Pacify", and "Agile". They still remains on the Bee's Master.

New Inspiration cards:

Fearsome Predator - If you kill someone that has Hunters Mark applied to them, everyone with Hunters mark takes 30% base damage.

Rangers Strike - Apply Hunters Mark to target before doing a move attack, and then take a step backwards from the target. Rangers Strike counts as agile for backstory deck quest purposes.

The idea is that you'll want to build up a lot of Hunter's Mark on your enemies, and then explode them all at the same time. Also, Rangers Strike helps with survivability early game, as agile now also increases the Rangers damage output (by a lot!)

Try the new Ranger out and see how it feels!

New Skilltree:

Affliction - Whiddle them down, piece by piece. Affliction specializes in combining status effects with dots.

Poisoned Slice - On Base / Move attack, it will poison your enemy for (3, 6, 9) damage over 3 turns.

Torment - When an enemy takes damage, it will gain the Afflicted status effect. Afflicted Do 1 damage per statuseffect on an enemy per statuseffect, not counting afflicted.

Callousness - 5% chance to gain 1 armor when damaging an enemy affliced with a status effect. Does not trigger on enemies that are minions.

Malodour - Gain 3x Malodour Inspirations - On kill, apply a poison which does 10% of your base attack over 3 turns, to everyone near your target. Does not work on minions.

Poisoned Slice

Calamity - On Base / Move attack, spread Afflicted to any enemy adjacent to your target, if it is Afflicted.

Poisoned Slice

Bleed them down - On base attack / move attack, every enemy takes 1 damage per status effect

Affliction pairs super well with certain classes and weapon setups. We'll let you guys figure out which ones!

Bugfixes and Changes:

The "Roguelike Mode" button has merged with the continue button. If you click it, and you have a save, you automatically enter your previous save.

This means that you can't accidentally wipe out the progress of a run.

Fixed a bug where the armor shop didn't have a coin on it.

Fixed a bug where the hospital could accidentally leave a card on screen.

Mirror text change to correctly show that the ghosts last for 1 attack.

Fixed a bug where you could have the sword icon up when trying to loot.

Fixed a bug where the minimap was sometimes click through.

The teleportation elite now has an updated teleportation target effect. Look for purple light.

Various minor fixes.

Oh, and we've made the zombie's holiday hat only appear during the month of December!