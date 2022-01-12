 Skip to content

Coin Treasures update for 12 January 2022

Coin Treasures - Sport Artifacts

Good day!

Today we are releasing releasing a new Content Update again. This time we added a new Unlockable Sport Artifacts. We added the new Artifacts to the Museum so you can start collecting them right away!

Have fun playing Coin Treasures!

