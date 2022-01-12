 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Deep Rock Galactic update for 12 January 2022

Season 01: Patch 09

Share · View all patches · Build 8007778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Miners,

Removed extra logging again, and attempt to fix a crash

With love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

---PATCH NOTES---

  • Attempt to fix crash related to Acid Spitter and Glyphid Menace
  • Removed additional logging

Changed depots in internal_testing branch

View more data in app history for build 8007778
Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.