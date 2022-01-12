Season 01: Patch 09

Hello Miners,
Removed extra logging again, and attempt to fix a crash
With love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
---PATCH NOTES---
- Attempt to fix crash related to Acid Spitter and Glyphid Menace
- Removed additional logging
Changed depots in internal_testing branch