Patch 1.01d

-New/Change: Traders in encounters now have a chance to sell a Mechanic Tool Box.

-New/Change: Base fuel capacity of all cars boosted by 10.

-New/Change: A little over half of the wells in the game are now functional.

Reminder to use well you need both a rope and a bucket.

-New/Change: Fishing has a chance of giving you fuel. (usable by car)

-Change: The redundant Return buttons in Skilltree menu and Stat Allocation menu

have been removed.

-New/Change: Coosger should definitely show up on Radar now.

But remember to toggle entity scan.

-Change: Radar use no longer allowed in Random Encounters.

-Change: Tweaked some default positions so user experience is less catastrophic

for those who have a weird screen setup or forgot to use Cycle Font.

-Change: TBC GUI given more room to operate.

-New: CF button. It cycles your font. Located below the "?" button

of the main panel. This is for those too lazy to goto Options menu

to cycle font.

-New/Change: Brief explanations given about stats at character creation via mouse over.

-Fix Attempt: Fix for Car/Player falling out of bounds from an Encounter.

Only time will tell if it works.

-Fix Attempt: Fix for weapons sometimes being lost when cycling.

-Fix Attempt: Make items stack properly.

-Change: View Saves is now just Saves.

-Change: The in-game Stat Menu redesigned to use more space.

-Note: If anyone is still getting stuck at times you'll have to shake yourself loose,

or use the Stuck button. I suspect this has something to do with Ethicsburg.