Hex of Steel update for 12 January 2022

6.2.3

12 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Engineers and Light infantry 43 for Turkey.
  • Light infantry and heavy infantry for Luxembourg. I didn’t touch any of the maps though, but now they have the possibility to make those 2 units.
  • New setting, OFF by default, plane can move one tile after they attacked. This will allow for more than 1 attack per plane per tile.
  • New setting, units that can still move will now blink when the camera is far enough from the map.
  • You can now order units by their health status in the OOB. Units with the lowest health will be on top.
  • Tile’s production value is now shown in the tile’s info panel in the top left.
  • Mountaineer option damage is now shown in the damage breakdown.
Changes
  • All campaigns scenarios now are available to play in quick games.
  • You can now deploy planes all around carriers, not just the tile above it.
  • Sending money directly to a player using the diplomacy panel will now see a penalty of 15%. Meaning : Sending 1000 to a player, this player will receive only 850. Why ? To make it more interesting to use convoys :)
  • Infantry and other non ranged units cannot attack landing crafts anymore. Only artillery, ships or planes can damage troops in landing crafts.
  • When setting up a quick game you will now see a flag instead of the country’s text, more user friendly.
  • Gunboats now get double damage from sub (just like landing crafts).
  • Removed camera max height limit in the map editor for mobile.
  • During winter, if you have some winter damage ON in the settings and > 0, they will now be multiplied by 2 when there is bad weather.
  • Removed some placeholders units for Turkey.
  • Units in trenches now start asleep.
  • Optimized the camera script.
Fixes
  • Qattara depression was shown as “mountain”.
  • Some campaigns scenarios in the Pacific were missing naval reinforcement tiles for the Japs.
  • Autosaves were made too early (before the income was added), so if you loaded your autosave you would not get the income for your turn.
  • Droppable tanks (paratroopers, such as the Locust) didn’t have the right amount of fuel when in a plane.

