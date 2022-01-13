・Added playable characters for Dead Apostle Noel and Aoko Aozaki.
・Added Summer Sky, Magician's Night EX, and Crimson Chapel stages.
・Added a function that gives players the option to automatically save replay data when a versus match is finished.
・Added useful functions to the Training mode.
・Lag details can now be viewed for network mode opponents.
・Fixed bug where on-screen playback would be rewound for only one player in network mode.
・Input lag can now be updated when selecting a rematch in network mode.
・Depending on the Room Policy, network strength will not fluctuate in network mode.
・Volume adjustments have been made to some character voices.
・Lightened the processing load during battles.
・Adjusted the time required to register commands for Specials during battles.
MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA update for 13 January 2022
Added new playable characters!
