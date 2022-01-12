Update 0.1.7

Greetings, Survivors!

The update was a little delayed, but we've added many of the things our players have asked for, as well as introduced some gameplay changes.

PATCH NOTES:

-Added the ability to translate the game into other languages (The language files are located in "Phoenix Hope_Data\StreamingAssets\Localization". If you wish, you can create a translation in your language. In the future we will add the ability to share your translation via Steam Workshop.)

-Added Russian language

-Added HP indication for injured warriors

-Added new building - a hospital where healers treat injured warriors

-Added differences when starting a new game. Now each new game will be unique.

-Added tooltip to encounter rewards on the map

-Added tooltip to tool/resource requirements for map encounters

-Added narrator's lines

-Added UI scale setting

-Slightly reduced wall hp

-Fixed a bug when the game incorrectly counted the number of settlers

Please share with us your thoughts on the new mechanics. Our Discord server is always open to your suggestions and bug reports.