Kynseed update for 12 January 2022

Hotfix Update 0.5.4.6026

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there seedlings!

Just a small hotfix today while work continues apace on improvements and adding more content.

If you are getting any issues please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

A big thanks to all of your support whether by sending in bugs, leaving a review letting us know what you think, hanging out in the community, or even by simply playing the game.

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

❌ Fix for not receiving items from gifts in the mail

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

