My life as an archeologist update for 12 January 2022

Patch 1.0.3

Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a typo on the Wisp Research card,
  • Fixed a bug which would sometimes cause "Legendary" equipments to be registered as "Epic" when created by "The Wheel of fortune" tarot card or the "Original Jack-in-a-box" artefact,
  • Deactivated the F5, F11 and F12 keys which had diverse unintended effects on the game,
  • First attempts at reducing the intense demand on the CPU/GPU when the "Skills" menu is open.

Once again, thanks to everyone who let me know about these bugs/typos ːsteamhappyː

