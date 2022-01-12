Patch 1.0.3

- Fixed a typo on the Wisp Research card,
- Fixed a bug which would sometimes cause "Legendary" equipments to be registered as "Epic" when created by "The Wheel of fortune" tarot card or the "Original Jack-in-a-box" artefact,
- Deactivated the F5, F11 and F12 keys which had diverse unintended effects on the game,
- First attempts at reducing the intense demand on the CPU/GPU when the "Skills" menu is open.
Once again, thanks to everyone who let me know about these bugs/typos ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update