[Public] Update & Bug Fixes 01.12.2022

Hello Hunters and Huntress!

We are delighted that you have enjoyed this update, while we continue to improve our game we are happy to announce the release of this update to the public branch of Ghost Hunters Corp.

If you want to see or review the additions and changes made in the January 05, 2022 update, click on this link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1618540/view/3120430218735196650

Languages

(Italian) Many corrections and updates, thanks to Floppy!

(Korean) Many corrections and updates, thanks to NORAh!

(Portuguese) Many corrections and updates, thanks to Marcielcps!

(Chinese) Many corrections and updates, thanks to qsefthuopq!

(Russian) Many corrections and updates, thanks to Oliver A!

Any non-translated text will appear in the game in English. Some text may be translated with Google Translate. If you wish to submit language corrections, or translations, please do so visiting our translations page

Maps & Generation

(Family Home) "Sweden - Family House" map has been teleported to a more suitable location.

The lobby "Multiplayer coming soon" screen will now be used as development notes for players to have more direct messages from the dev team.

BUG FIXES

Languages

Korean, Chinese, and Japanese languages will now show red text colors correctly.

Systems

We've corrected a bug which could cause Steam Cloud saving to fail. This may not be a complete fix. This could also be caused by a problem with Steam/Valve Cloud- we will take note, and continue investigating.

We've fixed most of the player settings not saving after relaunching the game. Language, Vocal Language, Voice Module, Resolution (and more) should save correctly now. We will continue to expand upon this in future patches.

User Interface

Removed the Profile App while players are in a contract. You can no longer switch identities while in the middle of a mission, James Bond.

Maps & Generation

(Family Home) We have fixed an error which caused the entity to be unable to walk up the staircase.

(Family Home) We have corrected a spot in the children's bedroom, where players could fall through the map. The bunk-bed of doom cannot hurt you anymore.

(Cemetery) We have corrected a Surface Writing on a gravestone, which was hovering too far off the surface.

Click to see our Development Roadmap!

Click to see our Bug Board (track all known bugs)!

This entire update will now available on the public version.

Once again, thank you for reading, and thank you very much for your continued support and feedback!

There are many more changes, updates, and fixes in the coming update, and the full patchnotes will be available once we've released the update to the Public Pre-Production Beta branch.

Don't forget your Crucifixes and your Mary Statues!