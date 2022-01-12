 Skip to content

Toram Online update for 12 January 2022

【Live】"Road Of Megiston" NY Boss Rush Event on 1/14!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1/14(Fri) 12:00 PM GMT+9 is the Toram Online Official Live Stream of Bemmo Channel

Live Program Web Pages

[previewyoutube=eWbdyDcWrOQ;full]]

Live Contents

[In this program, foreign MC Sarah learns to Toram.]

[The data used in production is borrowed from the development team.]

  • Toram Quiz Time by Sarah
  • "Road of Megiston" New Year Boss Rush Event
  • Let's Visit Your Land

Featuring：Sarah (Bemmo Channel Toram English MC)

※Please note that schedule of live streams, content,

　and presenters may be subject to change without notice.

