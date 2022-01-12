【Live】"Road Of Megiston" NY Boss Rush Event on 1/14!!

1/14(Fri) 12:00 PM GMT+9 is the Toram Online Official Live Stream of Bemmo Channel
Live Contents
[In this program, foreign MC Sarah learns to Toram.]
[The data used in production is borrowed from the development team.]
- Toram Quiz Time by Sarah
- "Road of Megiston" New Year Boss Rush Event
- Let's Visit Your Land
Featuring：Sarah (Bemmo Channel Toram English MC)
※Please note that schedule of live streams, content,
and presenters may be subject to change without notice.
