Late Bird is out NOW!

Late Bird is available [b]now![/b]

Late Bird is a short (10 min), experimental interactive story about birds, movies, suicidal thoughts and not growing up in time. Go through three chapters, reflecting the author's views on life, meaning and emotional maturity.

It is a personal project of Vladimir. This interactive experience is his attempt to process his own feelings about life and constantly feeling like an angsty teenager despite being 32 at the moment of making this. In case you feel like you "need to do grownup things because I am a grownup" - you might relate to this.

You can get the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1829620/Late_Bird?utm_source=steam_news&utm_campaign=out_now

If you’d like to learn more about the game or simply hang out with devs and other Coldwild Games community members, you’re welcome to join us at: discord server.

Want to help us out? Consider spreading the word via Twitter, Reddit, etc. and leaving a review on Steam if you enjoyed the game!

Wishing you the best,

Elizabete and rest of The Coldwild Games Team