Era Of Newborns:Awakening Remake Big Patch

**Hello newborns, we have decided to renew the game for you by examining the problems and the features you want recently, and here you can find many new things that we have renewed in Era Of Newborns: Awakening below. The update is free for you. The servers are limited at the moment, but don't worry, we will increase it
and we will patch the new content often as possible
- All Mechanics Rebuilt
- Added single player and co-op alongside server-based gameplay
- Added many melee weapons and range weapons
- Added swimming system
- Advanced AI (Human,Bandit,Newborns,Maria Boss etc)
- Added satisfying loot and boos items
- Completely redesigned openworld map made
- Refreshed Sound Design
- Building System has been renewed
- Added digging system with shovel
- Crafting and convert system totally changed
- New Academy Clothes
- and Lots of Stuff to discover
- Several Bugs Fixed,
And soon we will add NFT item Integration Buy and Sell
But remember, sometimes some things break other things while we fix it
if youre still have a problem here is our discord join us to solve together Have fun good luck newborns.
Changed files in this update