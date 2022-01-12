Era Of Newborns:Awakening Remake Big Patch

**Hello newborns, we have decided to renew the game for you by examining the problems and the features you want recently, and here you can find many new things that we have renewed in Era Of Newborns: Awakening below. The update is free for you. The servers are limited at the moment, but don't worry, we will increase it

and we will patch the new content often as possible

All Mechanics Rebuilt

Added single player and co-op alongside server-based gameplay

Added many melee weapons and range weapons

Added swimming system

Advanced AI (Human,Bandit,Newborns,Maria Boss etc)

Added satisfying loot and boos items

Completely redesigned openworld map made

Refreshed Sound Design

Building System has been renewed

Added digging system with shovel

Crafting and convert system totally changed

New Academy Clothes

and Lots of Stuff to discover

Several Bugs Fixed,

And soon we will add NFT item Integration Buy and Sell

But remember, sometimes some things break other things while we fix it

if youre still have a problem here is our discord join us to solve together Have fun good luck newborns.

https://discord.gg/2fFHQssp**