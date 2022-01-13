Even more new items and the next Battle Pass

Head on over to the shop today and check out some of the new cosmetic items we have on offer for your immortal heroes! You can also play for exclusive items in the 5th season, some of them even if you don’t have a Premium Pass!
New Shop Items
From 10 AM (server time) on 13th January 2022, there are fantastic new offers available in the Crimson Coin Shop:
Look forward to wintry costume sets which can whisk up a snowstorm around your hero with the Snowstruck emote.
- Evenshine Hegemony
- Frostlight Hegemony
- Dreamfire Hegemony
- Winterstar Hegemony
The Battle Pass
The next Battle Pass is available from 13th January 2022 to 24th February 2022 (starting and ending at 6 AM server time). Complete dungeons, PvP battles and other game activities every day to earn progress for Battle Pass milestones.
You earn points for completing tasks, with some activities earning you more than others. You can earn up to 10 points a day. Once you’ve accumulated enough points to reach the next milestone, you can collect your reward!
Milestones
Achieving milestones grants you access to freely available rewards (‘For Everyone!’), such as better gear and cosmetic items.
Premium Pass holders (available for 1,900 Crimson Coins in the shop) will unlock exclusive and high-quality cosmetic items when they reach a milestone.
To ensure the system is fair for all players, Premium Pass holders won’t receive any items that would give them an unfair advantage in the game, such as boosting character stats or accelerating their progress.
Rewards
The ‘For Everyone!’ rewards as well as those for Premium Pass holders are displayed in the game. Premium Pass holders can look forward to the following cosmetic rewards:
- Nibbles, the adorable pet who won’t budge from your side
- A dreamy avatar and frame
- A matching set for your player card inc. floral stickers
Rundown of the Battle Pass System
- Consumable rewards can be obtained once per character. Cosmetic items such as shop currencies can only be collected once, but can be used by any character in your account.
- The Premium Pass can only be purchased once in the shop, and is activated automatically upon receipt. It is only valid for the current season.
- A minimum of 32 days’ (in a 42-day period) game activity is required in order to receive all Premium Pass rewards.
- Any progress you make on the ‘For Everyone!’ milestones is taken into account when you purchase a Premium Pass! So you’ll receive your Premium rewards even if you initially collected points in the free area only.
- You can also send Premium Passes to your friends using the gift function in the shop.
