Even more new items and the next Battle Pass

Head on over to the shop today and check out some of the new cosmetic items we have on offer for your immortal heroes! You can also play for exclusive items in the 5th season, some of them even if you don’t have a Premium Pass!

New Shop Items

From 10 AM (server time) on 13th January 2022, there are fantastic new offers available in the Crimson Coin Shop:

Look forward to wintry costume sets which can whisk up a snowstorm around your hero with the Snowstruck emote.

Evenshine Hegemony

Frostlight Hegemony

Dreamfire Hegemony

Winterstar Hegemony

The Battle Pass

The next Battle Pass is available from 13th January 2022 to 24th February 2022 (starting and ending at 6 AM server time). Complete dungeons, PvP battles and other game activities every day to earn progress for Battle Pass milestones.

You earn points for completing tasks, with some activities earning you more than others. You can earn up to 10 points a day. Once you’ve accumulated enough points to reach the next milestone, you can collect your reward!

Milestones

Achieving milestones grants you access to freely available rewards (‘For Everyone!’), such as better gear and cosmetic items.

Premium Pass holders (available for 1,900 Crimson Coins in the shop) will unlock exclusive and high-quality cosmetic items when they reach a milestone.

To ensure the system is fair for all players, Premium Pass holders won’t receive any items that would give them an unfair advantage in the game, such as boosting character stats or accelerating their progress.

Rewards

The ‘For Everyone!’ rewards as well as those for Premium Pass holders are displayed in the game. Premium Pass holders can look forward to the following cosmetic rewards:

Nibbles, the adorable pet who won’t budge from your side

A dreamy avatar and frame

A matching set for your player card inc. floral stickers

Rundown of the Battle Pass System