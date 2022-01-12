[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on January 13th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, January 13th

Duration: Approx. 5hrs 40min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]January 13th 00:50[/td]

[td]January 13th 06:30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]January 12th 16:50[/td]

[td]January 12th 22:30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]January 13th 09:50[/td]

[td]January 13th 15:30[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x1600, Mats x5, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x5, Energy Converters x2

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]January 14th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]January 13th 17:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]January 14th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.