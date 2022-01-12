 Skip to content

An Outcry update for 12 January 2022

Week #1 Patch: Version 1.1

Build 8007047

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's the end of our first week, and we have found a bunch of issues in the release build that needed addressing. Thanks to everyone who brought them to my attention!

These fixes may be small and only took two hours to implement, but I felt them important to include.

Version 1.1 of An Outcry:

Please ensure that your game is up-to-date before you play. Also, please note that this version is currently only available in English, as I need to coordinate with our translator before we can finish the French version.

Due to our engine's considerable age, this update will likely mess with your saves a little. Don't be alarmed when the game asks if you if you want to save a second time when you load a save; just dismiss the choice and you'll be fine.

Changelog:

  • Added a skip function to the Follow route's finale: Lose to the final boss to find out how it works
  • Added dialogue to the final boss battle to make it more apparent what the player is supposed to do
  • Added interactibles to the Unnamed's apartment after they get woken up in the Follow route for more clarity
  • Fixed a screen tint issue in the Unnamed's apartment
  • Made the Flying Shrikes no longer drop cigarettes to dis-incentivise combat against them

Thank you for playing!

-Quinn K.

Changed files in this update

An Outcry Content Depot 1817471
  • Loading history…
