2022/01/12 Update Patch v20220111.1557

◆ Balance Adjustments
- Adjusted the timing of the roar of the boss "Fafnir".
- Reduced the bug that the boss "Fafnir" got stuck with fences.
◆ Functional Improvements
- When you use the item "Indulgence of Anubis" on the spawner of the boss "Fafnir", the item now has the similar effects as you use it on the spawner of other bosses.
- You can now shoot to some degree while on "Biplane" not just forward.
- Greatly increased the amount of damage that ammo of Tank and missiles of Biplane deal to vehicles.
- The part of Tank and the incident angle are now affecting the amount of damage that actual ammo of Tank and Biplane deal to Tank. The amount of damage that explosive ammo deal to Tank will not be affected.
◆ Network
- Fixed the bug that the shooting processes of Tank and Biplane weren't synced in Multiplayer.
- Fixed the bug that the angles of Gun Turret and Gun Barrel weren't synced in Multiplayer.
- Fixed the bug that the position of Tank wasn't synced when other players got off a Tank in Multiplayer.
◆ Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that status effects weren't applied to a player character when you used "Chill Potion", "Frost Potion" and "Electro Potion".
- Fixed the bug the amound of memory usage increased every time you moved to another island.
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't click items in the stacked boxes in the inventory after you opened the chest UI.
- Fixed the bug that the module attached to vehicles would be detached when you loading the save data.
- Fixed the bug that the yellow arrow which indicating direction of building was shown when you rode a vehicle while equipped with building material.
- Fixed the bug that the blueprint of "Absorber" absorbed the items that you retrieved with "Retrieving Rod".
- Fixed the bug that the targets of trials that appeared in Hell were automatically set on fire.
- Partially improved the behavior of player characters that were getting stuck.
- Fixed the bug that the player character immediately hanged onto the wall when you jumped towards the wall right in front of it.
- Fixed the bug that the player character climbed steep slopes or walls with the running motion when you repeatedly moved or jumped towards steep slopes or walls.
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't retrieve "Refinery" after you took the items from its chest when the save data had the Refinery that was containing items inside.
- Fixed the bug that "Repair Hammer" didn't work with "Farming Plot" and "Wheat Field".
- Fixed the bug that a player character slightly moved to the left when you pressed a movement key only for a moment.
- Fixed the bug that a player character didn't rotate while peforming dash slash of two-handed sword.
- Fixed the bug that the positions of the player character and the chair would be slightly different when you sat onto it while walking.
- Fixed the bug that "Iron Ball" didn't react on contact with Dash Panels.
- Fixed the bug that Artificial Bedrocks would be carried by Conveyor Belts.
- Fixed the bug that the boss would respawn immediately after defeated if you used "Indulgence of Anubis" to spawn them right after you started the game or you moved to another island.
- Fixed the bug that the boss would respawn immediately after defeated if you went back and forth between an entrance and a boss room in a dungeon.
- Fixed the bug that the AoE explosion attack of "Messenger of the Underworld" didn't hit a player character.
- Fixed the bug that the boss "Hydra" didn't perform breath attacks properly.
- Fixed the bug that the roaring effect of the boss "Fafnir" was unintentionally bigger.
- Fixed the bugs that you couldn't headshot "Cassowary”; Generators would be tilted when you put "Cassowary" onto it.
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't move while riding on the pet "Purple Mono".
- Fixed the bug that the buildings that were right in front of the player character became semi-transparent because of the dither effect.
