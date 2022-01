Share · View all patches · Build 8006953 · Last edited 12 January 2022 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

* Event duration: 12/1/2022 (after maintenance) – 26/1/2022 (08:59 AM)

* Main Event:

1st New Adventure With Elsword

* Event Details

[table] [tr] [td]

Quest Type

[/td] [td]

Quest Name

[/td] [td]

Conditions

[/td] [td]

Rewards

[/td] [td]

Limitations

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Associated

[/td] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 1

[/td] [td]

Reach Elsword’s 1st Class of the 4th Path (Blessed Knight)

[/td] [td]

30x Aranka’s Refined Recovery Potion

1x Aranka’s Milky Way Party Headset (15 days)

[/td] [td]

Level 1+

Elsword,

per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 2

[/td] [td]

2x Besma or Altera Dungeons

[/td] [td]

30x Aranka’s Bingsu Dessert

Aranka’s Seeds from El’s Tree (20 units)

[/td] [td]

Level 10+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 3

[/td] [td]

Reach Elsword’s 2nd Class of the 4th Path (Temple Knight)

[/td] [td]

30x Aranka’s Fossil Potion

30x Aranka’s Noble Magic Stone

[/td] [td]

Level 20+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 4

[/td] [td]

2x Peita or Belder Dungeons

[/td] [td]

30x Aranka’s Refined Recovery Potion

10x Aranka’s Gloomy Ticket

[/td] [td]

Level 30+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 5

[/td] [td]

3x Belder or Hamel Dungeons

[/td] [td]

1x Aranka’s Milky Way Party Star Aurora (15 days)

30x Aranka’s Noble Magic Stone

[/td] [td]

Level 40+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 6

[/td] [td]

3x Hamel or Sander Dungeons

[/td] [td]

1x Aranka’s Secret Message of Finality

[/td] [td]

Level 50+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 7

[/td] [td]

Reach Elsword’s Transendence of the 4th Path

[/td] [td]

30x Aranka’s Secret Dungeon Entry Permit

1x Aranka’s Milky Way Party Bonbon Disco Ball (15 days)

[/td] [td]

Level 60+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 8

[/td] [td]

3x Ranox or Atlas Dungeons

[/td] [td]

1x Aranka’s Coupon for Fishing VIP Service (1 day)

[/td] [td]

Level 70+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 9

[/td] [td]

5x Elysion Dungeons

[/td] [td]

20x Aranka’s Magic Stone of the Wise

1x Aranka’s Milky Way Party Keyboard (15 days)

[/td] [td]

Level 80+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[EVENT] Guardian of EL, Part 10

[/td] [td]

Reach Lv.99

[/td] [td]

30x Aranka’s Magic Stone of the Wise

10x Aranka’s Battle Elixir

30x Aranka’s Elyanod Guardian Invitation

[/td] [td]

Level 90+

Elsword’s 4th Path, per character

[/td] [/tr] [/table]