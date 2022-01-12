 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mortal Online 2 update for 12 January 2022

HotFix Patch Notes 0.1.13.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8006695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added a dock to the north coast that has been overrun by bandits.
  • Added a rescue mission task to the Tindrem task vendor.
  • Added Walking Dead Generals to the Myrland Graveyards.
  • Added a new pickable to the Jungle.

Changes

  • New characters no longer start at level 10 Clade Gifts.
  • Poleswords now drain less stamina.
  • Poleswords now have a slightly faster swing speed.
  • Decoration mode now automatically exits if you leave the house that you are decorating.
  • Modified the Haven tutorial start message.
  • In character creation, players now get 25 attribute points to allocate. Additionally Str, Dex and Con is set to a minimum of 50.
  • Players no longer re-enter combat mode automatically when swapping weapons or shields.

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with moving items from a bank or in bags, resulting in an item copy being left behind.
  • Updated a lot of the decoration icons so that they don’t all use the exact same icon.
  • Updated tool tips for decoration chests.
  • Fixed issue that made it possible to place guild chests in houses when they should have only been placable in keeps.
  • Fixed issue with the fancy chest that made it impossible to use.
  • Fixed bad tooltips for hints.
  • Improved loading times of decorations. This will fix the issue with decorations not appearing in very crowded areas.
  • Fixed issue where you could buy a pet on the broker but wouldn’t get the pet.
  • Fixed walkable rivers.
  • Capes and Khurite Banners should no longer flicker when at the border of the screen. The bounds check is slightly more expensive but necessary.
  • Fixed issue where trying to dominate a tamable pet the ‘hold CTRL for other option’ was using the ‘Walk’ keybind instead of CTRL as intended.
  • Fixed issue where spells would target yourself when holding the ‘Thrust modifier’ key, even though there's a keybind for self casting.
  • Fixed situations where you could place decorations halfway into certain walls inside of Strongholds and Keeps.
  • More fixes have been made to the aggro system.
  • Fixed issues with stacking not updating icons correctly.
  • Fixed bug where buff timers would get stuck at a very high number.
  • Fixed bug where hovering pet skills would sometimes use the skills.
  • Fixed message when getting healed.
  • Fixed bug causing buff borders to sometimes be too large.
  • Fixed bug where players and other humanoids would sometimes not grab their weapon after entering combat mode causing them to fight empty handed.
  • Clade gift 'Alvarin Sight' now displays the whole character including equipment.

Optimizations

  • Removed deprecated feet-down detection in character animation that were only wasting cycles.
  • Multiple optimizations in character animation logic, such as reducing complexity based on character mesh LOD and distance checks.
  • Player and creature body physics (the jiggly stuff) are now handled separately from the main animation graph and are removed completely beyond a set distance instead of being paused. Physics is also removed when equipping armor parts instead of being paused.
  • Replaced expensive character bone lookup with cheaper version when requesting positions.
  • Replaced look-at animation nodes in the engine with brand new better performing ones.
  • Improved look-at search logic for characters (how characters find what to look at). Behavior is now on the animation thread instead of the main thread.
  • Reduced UI overhead when updating tooltips and text for frequent changes like stamina, mana and health updates.
  • Reduced UI overhead when updating crosshair target information and color.
  • Reduced the update cost of armor props next to the vendor in Meduli.
  • Reduced the update cost of armor crafting benches. Visible armor parts computed their own render bounds instead of using the bench render bounds.
  • Multiple adjustments to character mesh updates to reduce overhead.
  • Fixed issue with armor parts and other "lesser" animated objects being based on an unnecessary costly animation update path instead of having their own path.
  • Fixed issue with bows ticking their animation even when not used. The bow animation performance when ticking has also been improved.
  • Reduced the transform overhead on character audio components (used when playing voice sounds like grunts or greetings).
  • Reduced cost of spawning and removing weather effects and finding their spawn locations in the world.
  • Improved female soft body physics performance.
  • Character fur now uses the render bounds of the body.
  • Pet equipment now uses the same optimizations as the player equipment does.
  • Removed deprecated dynamic shadow adjustment on characters.
  • Improve undead animation performance slightly.

Changed files in this update

Mortal Online 2 Content Depot 1170951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.