HotFix Patch Notes 0.1.13.11

Added
- Added a dock to the north coast that has been overrun by bandits.
- Added a rescue mission task to the Tindrem task vendor.
- Added Walking Dead Generals to the Myrland Graveyards.
- Added a new pickable to the Jungle.
Changes
- New characters no longer start at level 10 Clade Gifts.
- Poleswords now drain less stamina.
- Poleswords now have a slightly faster swing speed.
- Decoration mode now automatically exits if you leave the house that you are decorating.
- Modified the Haven tutorial start message.
- In character creation, players now get 25 attribute points to allocate. Additionally Str, Dex and Con is set to a minimum of 50.
- Players no longer re-enter combat mode automatically when swapping weapons or shields.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with moving items from a bank or in bags, resulting in an item copy being left behind.
- Updated a lot of the decoration icons so that they don’t all use the exact same icon.
- Updated tool tips for decoration chests.
- Fixed issue that made it possible to place guild chests in houses when they should have only been placable in keeps.
- Fixed issue with the fancy chest that made it impossible to use.
- Fixed bad tooltips for hints.
- Improved loading times of decorations. This will fix the issue with decorations not appearing in very crowded areas.
- Fixed issue where you could buy a pet on the broker but wouldn’t get the pet.
- Fixed walkable rivers.
- Capes and Khurite Banners should no longer flicker when at the border of the screen. The bounds check is slightly more expensive but necessary.
- Fixed issue where trying to dominate a tamable pet the ‘hold CTRL for other option’ was using the ‘Walk’ keybind instead of CTRL as intended.
- Fixed issue where spells would target yourself when holding the ‘Thrust modifier’ key, even though there's a keybind for self casting.
- Fixed situations where you could place decorations halfway into certain walls inside of Strongholds and Keeps.
- More fixes have been made to the aggro system.
- Fixed issues with stacking not updating icons correctly.
- Fixed bug where buff timers would get stuck at a very high number.
- Fixed bug where hovering pet skills would sometimes use the skills.
- Fixed message when getting healed.
- Fixed bug causing buff borders to sometimes be too large.
- Fixed bug where players and other humanoids would sometimes not grab their weapon after entering combat mode causing them to fight empty handed.
- Clade gift 'Alvarin Sight' now displays the whole character including equipment.
Optimizations
- Removed deprecated feet-down detection in character animation that were only wasting cycles.
- Multiple optimizations in character animation logic, such as reducing complexity based on character mesh LOD and distance checks.
- Player and creature body physics (the jiggly stuff) are now handled separately from the main animation graph and are removed completely beyond a set distance instead of being paused. Physics is also removed when equipping armor parts instead of being paused.
- Replaced expensive character bone lookup with cheaper version when requesting positions.
- Replaced look-at animation nodes in the engine with brand new better performing ones.
- Improved look-at search logic for characters (how characters find what to look at). Behavior is now on the animation thread instead of the main thread.
- Reduced UI overhead when updating tooltips and text for frequent changes like stamina, mana and health updates.
- Reduced UI overhead when updating crosshair target information and color.
- Reduced the update cost of armor props next to the vendor in Meduli.
- Reduced the update cost of armor crafting benches. Visible armor parts computed their own render bounds instead of using the bench render bounds.
- Multiple adjustments to character mesh updates to reduce overhead.
- Fixed issue with armor parts and other "lesser" animated objects being based on an unnecessary costly animation update path instead of having their own path.
- Fixed issue with bows ticking their animation even when not used. The bow animation performance when ticking has also been improved.
- Reduced the transform overhead on character audio components (used when playing voice sounds like grunts or greetings).
- Reduced cost of spawning and removing weather effects and finding their spawn locations in the world.
- Improved female soft body physics performance.
- Character fur now uses the render bounds of the body.
- Pet equipment now uses the same optimizations as the player equipment does.
- Removed deprecated dynamic shadow adjustment on characters.
- Improve undead animation performance slightly.
