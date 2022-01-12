 Skip to content

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 12 January 2022

Update Patch v1.4.12

Build 8006619

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there,

This small update is just a few bug fixes for the Frostfall teardown patch. Not much to it, but here are the patch notes:

New:

  • Item Display Plaque (weapon rack with no limitations)

Updated:

  • Added character rotation in barber shops

Fixed:

  • Dryad hair options in Ramshackle corrected
  • Lantern on Ferry respositioned
  • Tip overlays display correct keys now
  • Character names in character selection display correctly now
  • Hats now show/hide hair correctly on title screen
  • Jensen, Leylen and Jamie took night classes to finally come to grips with proper shield handling
  • Can no longer drag greyed out items into smelters, shops, etc.
  • Can no longer smelt darkwood into coal
  • Barbershops now save changes properly
  • Barbers have installed security cameras and taken other anti-hair theft measures
  • New characters maintain their appearance and clothing selections upon entering the world

