Update Patch v1.4.12

This small update is just a few bug fixes for the Frostfall teardown patch. Not much to it, but here are the patch notes:
New:
- Item Display Plaque (weapon rack with no limitations)
Updated:
- Added character rotation in barber shops
Fixed:
- Dryad hair options in Ramshackle corrected
- Lantern on Ferry respositioned
- Tip overlays display correct keys now
- Character names in character selection display correctly now
- Hats now show/hide hair correctly on title screen
- Jensen, Leylen and Jamie took night classes to finally come to grips with proper shield handling
- Can no longer drag greyed out items into smelters, shops, etc.
- Can no longer smelt darkwood into coal
- Barbershops now save changes properly
- Barbers have installed security cameras and taken other anti-hair theft measures
- New characters maintain their appearance and clothing selections upon entering the world
