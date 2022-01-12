 Skip to content

Retro Three Kingdoms update for 12 January 2022

13/ Janusary / 2022 update

Dear players,

The servers of Retro Three Kingdoms : ASIA#1, North America#1, EU#1 will be suspended for maintenance from 12/JAN/2022 22:00 (PST) to 13/JAN/2022 00:30 (PST). We suggest that you log out in advance and enter the game again after the maintenance.

The upcoming updates are as follows.

  1. Fixed an error where 「stone: Special Upgrade☆☆☆☆」 was not applied to 「Cloak of almighty」.

  2. Fixed the error of upgraded 「⒮Cleaving Sword」

  3. Fixed an error where the experience value increased when AOS was closed

  4. The 「⒮Talent of Fatal」 skills of ZhouYu, GuoJia, and XuShu have been updated.

  5. An error that intermittently breaks the relationship of 「Soul Mate」 is fixed.

  6. Fixed an error where the result of 「stone: Evolution」 or 「stone: Promotion」 was not applied to the 梅 gauge

  7. Changed the guide: Changed the description that 「Random Special ability 」 can be obtained in Luoyang

  8. It will be changed to enable 「đá: kỹ năng / ma thuật☆」 trading.

    The number of 「đá: kỹ năng / ma thuật☆」 rewards in HIMIKO mission rewards has been changed from 2 to 1.

  9. When you kill 「Qiu Li Ju」 for a week, there is a 30% chance of dropping 5 to 20 「GoldBarⓜ」.

=> This is a small event about the phenomenon that 「⒮Cleaving Spear⑴」 skills could not be acquired in 「Qiu Li Ju」 with normal probability.

  1. Players can only donate level 50 or higher.

  2. Fixed an error where some monsters' skill effects were not visible.

