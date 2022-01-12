13/ Janusary / 2022 update

Dear players,
The servers of Retro Three Kingdoms : ASIA#1, North America#1, EU#1 will be suspended for maintenance from 12/JAN/2022 22:00 (PST) to 13/JAN/2022 00:30 (PST). We suggest that you log out in advance and enter the game again after the maintenance.
The upcoming updates are as follows.
-
Fixed an error where 「stone: Special Upgrade☆☆☆☆」 was not applied to 「Cloak of almighty」.
-
Fixed the error of upgraded 「⒮Cleaving Sword」
-
Fixed an error where the experience value increased when AOS was closed
-
The 「⒮Talent of Fatal」 skills of ZhouYu, GuoJia, and XuShu have been updated.
-
An error that intermittently breaks the relationship of 「Soul Mate」 is fixed.
-
Fixed an error where the result of 「stone: Evolution」 or 「stone: Promotion」 was not applied to the 梅 gauge
-
Changed the guide: Changed the description that 「Random Special ability 」 can be obtained in Luoyang
-
It will be changed to enable 「đá: kỹ năng / ma thuật☆」 trading.
The number of 「đá: kỹ năng / ma thuật☆」 rewards in HIMIKO mission rewards has been changed from 2 to 1.
-
When you kill 「Qiu Li Ju」 for a week, there is a 30% chance of dropping 5 to 20 「GoldBarⓜ」.
=> This is a small event about the phenomenon that 「⒮Cleaving Spear⑴」 skills could not be acquired in 「Qiu Li Ju」 with normal probability.
-
Players can only donate level 50 or higher.
-
Fixed an error where some monsters' skill effects were not visible.
Changed files in this update