Server Maintenance - January 13th (PST)

Greetings Adventurers,
We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.
Please refer to the details below.
■ Server Maintenance
- Schedule: January 13th 4:00PM - 6:50PM (PST) / January 13th 1:00AM -3:50AM (CET)
- Affected Regions: All regions
- Major Maintenance Details: Server stability
※ Notes
- Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
- Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.
- The maintenance compensation items are provided via Mail at the moment when the maintenance is completely finished. (Once per account)
Thank you.
