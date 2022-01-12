 Skip to content

Bless Unleashed update for 12 January 2022

Server Maintenance - January 13th (PST)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers,

We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.

Please refer to the details below.

■ Server Maintenance
  • Schedule: January 13th 4:00PM - 6:50PM (PST) / January 13th 1:00AM -3:50AM (CET)
  • Affected Regions: All regions
  • Major Maintenance Details: Server stability

※ Notes

  • Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
  • Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.
  • The maintenance compensation items are provided via Mail at the moment when the maintenance is completely finished. (Once per account)

Thank you.

Changed depots in next-mileston branch

View more data in app history for build 8006538
Bless Unleashed Content Depot 1254121
