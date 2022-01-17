RPG Maker MZ 1.4.3 Patch Notes

Hello RPG Makers!
The latest update, Version 1.4.3 is live! Thank you for using RPG Maker MZ. As always, we appreciate your support! We hope you are enjoying it so far.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the frame setting value set in "SE and Flash Timing" of MV compatible animation is not retained in animation.
- Fixed an issue where the decimal point is not displayed correctly in the Database -> Traits window.
- Fixed an issue where the battle would not end immediately when an enemy dies by slip damage.
- Fixed an issue where parallax rendering would be distorted on some smartphones.
- Graphic Update to Children's walking graphics - Fixed a stray contained in the feather material.
- Fixed a notation error in the Japanese HELP menu.
Database Changes
The changes applied here only reflects on a new project.
- New Project - Removed the "Small Shield Equipment" feature from the "Bandit" class.
*If you have created a project before v1.4.2 with default values from the new project, you can remove it by deleting the trait, Equip Armor -> Small Shield.
- Changed the target Scope of Skill #16 "Wait and See" to "None".
- Skill # 108 "Ice II" damage formula has been modified to "300 + a.mat 2 - b.mdf 2",
- Skill # 109 "Ice III" damage formula has been modified to "500 + a.mat 2 - b.mdf 2",
- Skill # 151 "Darkness II" damage formula has been modified to to "500 + a.mat * 2".
How to update your project(s):
- Create a backup of your project or only its data and js folders. Updating can sometimes cause your project to break so this is for the safety of your hard work!
- Update your project by going to the Main Tool Bar -> Game -> Update Corescript option.
Latest Corescript version: 1.4.0
Changed files in this update