 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Outerverse update for 12 January 2022

Bug Fixes Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8006133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed all known issues related to items from inventory blocks disappearing (like Containers, Tublocks). This should be absolutely fixed now.
  • Fixed Molten Asteroid collapsing too early for some players.
  • Fixed some issues with the Floral Titan (Titan 3) like floating in the air and vines not showing.
  • Fixed Detector would detect container blocks like Dispensers based on if they are powered or not instead of based on if they have items or not. Detectors will now only detect a signal from container blocks if they have items in them.

Changed files in this update

Outerverse Main Depot Depot 1293542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.