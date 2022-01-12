- Fixed all known issues related to items from inventory blocks disappearing (like Containers, Tublocks). This should be absolutely fixed now.
- Fixed Molten Asteroid collapsing too early for some players.
- Fixed some issues with the Floral Titan (Titan 3) like floating in the air and vines not showing.
- Fixed Detector would detect container blocks like Dispensers based on if they are powered or not instead of based on if they have items or not. Detectors will now only detect a signal from container blocks if they have items in them.
Outerverse update for 12 January 2022
Bug Fixes Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update