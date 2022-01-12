- Injured blight always has the same power, yell / flex can be given to an ally, boosted power of healing abilities, added new testers to credits
- Added particle effects after buying an item, fixes chemical y / double tap, adde linux build
- Fixes water sfx not playing
- Gadgets slightly cheaper, sniper, charge and throw anims are faster, enemies earlier on surrender less often
- Created by msg hidden on intro message, fixes turn order tut msg, slightly less events in friendly zones
- Fixes bug with counter / charge weapons
- Reduced healing breeze achievement from 100 to 80 healed
Riflestorm Playtest update for 12 January 2022
Update v0.7.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
