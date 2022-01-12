 Skip to content

Riflestorm Playtest update for 12 January 2022

Update v0.7.1

  • Injured blight always has the same power, yell / flex can be given to an ally, boosted power of healing abilities, added new testers to credits
  • Added particle effects after buying an item, fixes chemical y / double tap, adde linux build
  • Fixes water sfx not playing
  • Gadgets slightly cheaper, sniper, charge and throw anims are faster, enemies earlier on surrender less often
  • Created by msg hidden on intro message, fixes turn order tut msg, slightly less events in friendly zones
  • Fixes bug with counter / charge weapons
  • Reduced healing breeze achievement from 100 to 80 healed

