SOMNI UPDATE v1.1 IS LIVE

SOMNI's New Update is LIVE! Since release, we've been hard at work chasing down all of the issues from the launch version of SOMNI, along with implementing many suggestions from the community. With many new features added (see patch notes below), we're excited for players to rediscover SOMNI and we hope everyone enjoys the spooky vibes!

If you have any issues and would like to let us know, feel free to join our discord:

Patch Notes:

Bugs fixed

Fixed a bug where SteamVR would open even if not playing the game in VR

Fixed almost every scenario that a fatal error would occur

Fixed bug where if client was alive while host wasn't and the entity was defeated it would not take either player back to the lobby

Fixed possession breaking multiple aspects of the game

Fixed characters spawning in with twisted bodies or heads

Fixed safe room door not always locking and unlocking when Hell Mode begins and ends

Fixed bug where disruption evidence would make static screens show up in front of your face in desktop mode

Fixed the bug where if you switched between socketed items too quickly on desktop it would sometimes make the equipment not work properly

Fixed the bug where Doors would disappear when grabbing them and letting go too close to a socket

Fixed bug where closets would sometimes open for no reason in VR calling the entity to your location

Fixed bug where you could socket the entire closet causing it to disappear

Fixed bug where possession would lock safe room door and keep it locked until the next Hell Mode ends

Fixed bug where after a possession happens Hell Mode would not begin again

Fixed bug where candle would not stay still when moving forward in desktop mode

Fixed a bug that allowed you to open the door out of the basement in the lobby map in desktop mode

Fixed most cases of throwing objects through the floor

Fixed bug where players would sometimes start sliding uncontrollably at the top of the stairs and near the bathroom

Fixed bug where the motion scanner would not work in one part of the map

Fixed bug where if the player backed up to a closets door while outside the closet the entity would not spawn

Fixed bug where the closet door was able to be closed again when the entity had found you in the closet

Fixed multiple bugs with leaving sessions and getting new room codes

Fixed bug where possessed players were able to kill through walls

Fixed a bug where the possessed player could kill other players through closets but did not open them

Fixed multiple players starting hell mode at different times

Characters-

Optimized character models

Added target drop system for dropping any item in desktop mode

Snap gripping is now default

Microphone temporarily disabled to stop fatal errors

Fixed hand orientation in VR to be more comfortable

Backpack system instead of belt system (socket equipment and items on your shoulder instead of your waist)

Changed picking up items from “F” to “E” and dropping items from “C” to “Q”

No longer all the same character when in multiplayer

Dead players can no longer complete the rituals or gather evidence

Hell Mode

Vision no longer turns red when Hell Mode begins

Added in more ghost models

Flashlights now flicker when Hell Mode is active

Slightly increased entity movement speed

If the entity sees you enter a closet it will force the door open and kill you

Removed crawling entity animation

Improved Ai to not get stuck on objects while in chase

Flashlights will flash and your heart will beat after completing a ritual

Equipment

EMF Meter can now turn on and off with the interact button (Does not work in the safe room)

Crucifix now has a purpose allowing you to be saved from the entity during hell mode but is consumed by the entity when used

EMF default on state is EMF 1 due to the low level electromagnetic field in the area, anything higher than one is a concern

Hand prints can now be found in slightly more logical places than they were previously such as door frames and around objects that would be held

Hand prints now appear different and do not pop into existence when found

Gameplay

Loading Screens Added

Loading times drastically decreased

Added some equipment to the lobby to play with

Post processing volume added and optimized

Items no longer turn invisible sometimes when they are dropped

Added in Settings Menu

“Controls” tab added under the “how to play” section to show controls in both desktop and VR

Can now change graphics settings

Can now change audio settings

Can now leave a session through settings menu

Can now leave game through settings menu

Option for more precise gripping in settings menu (Old Gripping Style)

Tutorial video along with different segments viewable in the settings menu “How to Play” tab

Phone room code system replaced with a start and join button on the settings menu

Room codes shortened from 10 digits to 6 digits

Only the host can start a game for the group

Players can no longer be completely safe in closets

Players are no longer safe in the safe room if a friend is possessed

Added a screen viewable in the lobby after a ritual is completed letting you know what the entity was and the evidence that was needed for that entity

Possessed players always know if a player is in a closet and will not hesitate to open it

Some evidence types are now easier to find than they were before

Possession now turns the possessed character into an amalgamation of dark matter

Player bodies reduced to dark matter when killed

Audio

Lobby now has spatialized sound

Lobby now has music

Entities now have personalized sounds for their models while in chase

Entities now have personalized death sounds

There is now a sound when hell mode ends

EMF meter has a turn off and on sound

Rituals now have sound when they come into existence

Characters now create footstep sounds as they walk

Lowered volume of some equipment

Doors now creak when opened

Doors now have a shut sound when closed

Entity now has footsteps while in chase

Closets now have sounds when being opened or closed

There is now a sound that plays when being possessed

All sounds now replicate properly

The ghost only speaks to one player each time the evidence shows itself

Miscellaneous