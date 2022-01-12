SOMNI UPDATE v1.1 IS LIVE

SOMNI's New Update is LIVE! Since release, we've been hard at work chasing down all of the issues from the launch version of SOMNI, along with implementing many suggestions from the community. With many new features added (see patch notes below), we're excited for players to rediscover SOMNI and we hope everyone enjoys the spooky vibes!
Patch Notes:
Bugs fixed
- Fixed a bug where SteamVR would open even if not playing the game in VR
- Fixed almost every scenario that a fatal error would occur
- Fixed bug where if client was alive while host wasn't and the entity was defeated it would not take either player back to the lobby
- Fixed possession breaking multiple aspects of the game
- Fixed characters spawning in with twisted bodies or heads
- Fixed safe room door not always locking and unlocking when Hell Mode begins and ends
- Fixed bug where disruption evidence would make static screens show up in front of your face in desktop mode
- Fixed the bug where if you switched between socketed items too quickly on desktop it would sometimes make the equipment not work properly
- Fixed the bug where Doors would disappear when grabbing them and letting go too close to a socket
- Fixed bug where closets would sometimes open for no reason in VR calling the entity to your location
- Fixed bug where you could socket the entire closet causing it to disappear
- Fixed bug where possession would lock safe room door and keep it locked until the next Hell Mode ends
- Fixed bug where after a possession happens Hell Mode would not begin again
- Fixed bug where candle would not stay still when moving forward in desktop mode
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to open the door out of the basement in the lobby map in desktop mode
- Fixed most cases of throwing objects through the floor
- Fixed bug where players would sometimes start sliding uncontrollably at the top of the stairs and near the bathroom
- Fixed bug where the motion scanner would not work in one part of the map
- Fixed bug where if the player backed up to a closets door while outside the closet the entity would not spawn
- Fixed bug where the closet door was able to be closed again when the entity had found you in the closet
- Fixed multiple bugs with leaving sessions and getting new room codes
- Fixed bug where possessed players were able to kill through walls
- Fixed a bug where the possessed player could kill other players through closets but did not open them
- Fixed multiple players starting hell mode at different times
- Characters-
- Optimized character models
- Added target drop system for dropping any item in desktop mode
- Snap gripping is now default
- Microphone temporarily disabled to stop fatal errors
- Fixed hand orientation in VR to be more comfortable
- Backpack system instead of belt system (socket equipment and items on your shoulder instead of your waist)
- Changed picking up items from “F” to “E” and dropping items from “C” to “Q”
- No longer all the same character when in multiplayer
- Dead players can no longer complete the rituals or gather evidence
Hell Mode
- Vision no longer turns red when Hell Mode begins
- Added in more ghost models
- Flashlights now flicker when Hell Mode is active
- Slightly increased entity movement speed
- If the entity sees you enter a closet it will force the door open and kill you
- Removed crawling entity animation
- Improved Ai to not get stuck on objects while in chase
- Flashlights will flash and your heart will beat after completing a ritual
Equipment
- EMF Meter can now turn on and off with the interact button (Does not work in the safe room)
- Crucifix now has a purpose allowing you to be saved from the entity during hell mode but is consumed by the entity when used
- EMF default on state is EMF 1 due to the low level electromagnetic field in the area, anything higher than one is a concern
- Hand prints can now be found in slightly more logical places than they were previously such as door frames and around objects that would be held
- Hand prints now appear different and do not pop into existence when found
Gameplay
- Loading Screens Added
- Loading times drastically decreased
- Added some equipment to the lobby to play with
- Post processing volume added and optimized
- Items no longer turn invisible sometimes when they are dropped
- Added in Settings Menu
- “Controls” tab added under the “how to play” section to show controls in both desktop and VR
- Can now change graphics settings
- Can now change audio settings
- Can now leave a session through settings menu
- Can now leave game through settings menu
- Option for more precise gripping in settings menu (Old Gripping Style)
- Tutorial video along with different segments viewable in the settings menu “How to Play” tab
- Phone room code system replaced with a start and join button on the settings menu
- Room codes shortened from 10 digits to 6 digits
- Only the host can start a game for the group
- Players can no longer be completely safe in closets
- Players are no longer safe in the safe room if a friend is possessed
- Added a screen viewable in the lobby after a ritual is completed letting you know what the entity was and the evidence that was needed for that entity
- Possessed players always know if a player is in a closet and will not hesitate to open it
- Some evidence types are now easier to find than they were before
- Possession now turns the possessed character into an amalgamation of dark matter
- Player bodies reduced to dark matter when killed
Audio
- Lobby now has spatialized sound
- Lobby now has music
- Entities now have personalized sounds for their models while in chase
- Entities now have personalized death sounds
- There is now a sound when hell mode ends
- EMF meter has a turn off and on sound
- Rituals now have sound when they come into existence
- Characters now create footstep sounds as they walk
- Lowered volume of some equipment
- Doors now creak when opened
- Doors now have a shut sound when closed
- Entity now has footsteps while in chase
- Closets now have sounds when being opened or closed
- There is now a sound that plays when being possessed
- All sounds now replicate properly
- The ghost only speaks to one player each time the evidence shows itself
Miscellaneous
- Record player now spins and glass no longer looks strange
- Chairs in the lobby no longer lose quality the further you stand from them
- Cans in the lobby no longer lose quality the further you stand from them
- Removed lore based posters to remove confusion
- Removed wendigo poster until the next update when the Wendigo is added in
- Can now socket the broom that’s in the kitchen while in VR mode
- Easter egg added to the lobby map
- And much more!
