KurtzPel update for 12 January 2022

January 12th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Attendance Event
  1. Event Period: UTC+0 2022-01-12 after maintenance – 2022-02-09 01:00

    During the Attendance Event period, players can login to receive a daily reward up to 28 times.

    Rewards: [Eltheca] Dye Random Cube, [Eltheca] Dye Select Cube, and more
  1. Chase Attack Height Adjustment

    Reduced the knockoff height in the air after a successful Chase Attack on certain Karmas.

57% Reduction

  • Sword Taliah
  • Blazing Fist
  • Dual Soul
  • Sacred Guardian
  • Aegis Knight
  • Lightning Fang
  • Crimson Lily

43% Reduction

  • Dance of Wind
  • Diabolic Witch
  • Fallen Light

Other

  • Blazing Fist (LMB + LMB + LMB + RMB) – 33%
  • Ruler of Darkness (Dash + LMB) – 33%
  • Aegis Knight (Thunderous Charge) – 33%
  • Ruler of Darkness (Soul Taker) – 25%
  • Desperado – no change
  • Soul of Magus – no change
  • Lightning Fang (LMB + LMB + LMB(Hold)) - no change
  1. Karma Balance

[Sword Taliah]

Fragment Strike

  • Reduced the break damage by 30%

    Leap
  • Reduced the break damage by 15%

    Stun Hit
  • Reduced the break damage by 37%

    Land Demolisher
  • Reduced the break damage of debris from the ground by 20%

    Spinning Rising Slash
  • Reduced the damage by 50%
  • Reduced the break damage of the 3rd attack by 50%
  • Reduced the break damage of the 4th attack by 33%
  • Reduced the Endurance by 25%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)

[Dance of Wind]

Barrage

  • Added break damage to push and to Break enemies
  • Reduced the damage by 30%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)

[Diabolic Witch]

Circle of Elements

  • Reduced the damage of the 1st attack by 5%
  • Reduced the damage of the combo attack by 28%
  • Reduced the damage of last attacks that knock down the enemy by 5%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)

[Dual Soul]

Beast Fang

  • Adjusted to auto target the enemy
  • Reduced the hit count by half (Total damage remains the same)
  • Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)

[Blazing Fist]

Whirlwind, Reckless Charge

  • Reduced the break damage of the additional hit effect that activates after charge grab fails to break the enemy by 24%
  • Removed the Endurance gain after activating a combo attack

    Ultimate Heat
  • Reduced the break damage by 25%

    Instant Chase
  • Reduced the Endurance by 34%

    Blazing Strike
  • Reduced the damage by 43%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)

[Sacred Guardian]

Crusade

  • Fixed the number of hits from 2 to 1 when attacking enemies in close proximity.

    Hammer Smash
  • Reduced the break damage of the 3rd attack by 30%

    Gigantic Swing
  • Reduced the break damage of swing attack by 7%

    Judgment
  • Reduced the damage by 37%
  • Reduced the break damage by 47%
  • Reduced the Endurance by 30%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)

[Aegis Knight]

Thunderous Charge

  • Reduced the damage by 50%
  • Reduced the break damage of the charge attack by 19%
  • Reduced the break damage of the last attack by 23%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)

[Ruler of Darkness]

Dark Mist

  • Increased the break damage by 9%

    Shadow Slash
  • Reduced the break damage of the 1st - 4th attack by 13%
  • Reduced the break damage of the 5th attack by 12%

    Death Blossom
  • Reduced the damage by 44%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)

[Soul of Magus]

Lingering Souls

  • Immediately creates an orb upon activation, and removed the orb rising animation and hit animation
  • Generated orbs explode 0.7 second faster
  • Increased the damage of a single orb by 25%
  • Increased the damage of a single orb by 60% in PVE
  • Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)

[Fallen Light]

Lightning Trap

  • Reduced the attack duration by 50%
  • Total damage remains the same
  • Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)

[Lightning Fang]

Lightning Storm

  • Increased the damage by 50%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)

[Crimson Lily]

Blood Arrest

  • Reduced the break damage of the 3rd attack by 34%

    Knee Crusher
  • Reduced the break damage of the 1st attack by 58%
  • Reduced the break damage of the 2nd attack by 16%

    Skull Smash
  • Reduced the damage by 15%
  • Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)

[Desperado]

Rapid Fire

  • Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)
  1. Event Mode – Capture the Flag
  • Event mode is updated every 2 weeks. Previous Event mode 4 vs 4 Deathmatch will be removed and Capture the Flag will be activated.
  • Capture the flag will be activated for the new Event mode.
  • ‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest which will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’.
  • Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.
  • Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.
  1. [Tutorial] Mode Revamp
  • [Tutorial] Mode is revamped.
  • [Tutorial] Mode Content: [Practice Battle], [UI and Controls], [Karma Info], [Ensher’s Encyclopedia]
  • Previously existing 6 tutorials in [Tutorial] mode will be combined into [Practice Battle]. Players can check control keys and Karma information on [UI and Controls] and [Karma Info] tabs, and check useful information about the game on [Ensher’s Encyclopedia].
  1. Quality of Life Improvements
  • Purchases in Trading Post, Friends and Guild members logins, and used GP will be displayed on the system message.
  • When players press ‘Receive All’ in Mailbox, a complete list of items and quantity is displayed in a pop-up window.
  • Items needed for Dye and Enhance Equipment display tooltips.
  • When players request a mission, the message on the top of the screen will change from ‘No. of Mission Queue:’ to ‘Queuing for Mission’.

