January 12th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Attendance Event
- Event Period: UTC+0 2022-01-12 after maintenance – 2022-02-09 01:00
During the Attendance Event period, players can login to receive a daily reward up to 28 times.
Rewards: [Eltheca] Dye Random Cube, [Eltheca] Dye Select Cube, and more
- Chase Attack Height Adjustment
Reduced the knockoff height in the air after a successful Chase Attack on certain Karmas.
57% Reduction
- Sword Taliah
- Blazing Fist
- Dual Soul
- Sacred Guardian
- Aegis Knight
- Lightning Fang
- Crimson Lily
43% Reduction
- Dance of Wind
- Diabolic Witch
- Fallen Light
Other
- Blazing Fist (LMB + LMB + LMB + RMB) – 33%
- Ruler of Darkness (Dash + LMB) – 33%
- Aegis Knight (Thunderous Charge) – 33%
- Ruler of Darkness (Soul Taker) – 25%
- Desperado – no change
- Soul of Magus – no change
- Lightning Fang (LMB + LMB + LMB(Hold)) - no change
- Karma Balance
[Sword Taliah]
Fragment Strike
- Reduced the break damage by 30%
Leap
- Reduced the break damage by 15%
Stun Hit
- Reduced the break damage by 37%
Land Demolisher
- Reduced the break damage of debris from the ground by 20%
Spinning Rising Slash
- Reduced the damage by 50%
- Reduced the break damage of the 3rd attack by 50%
- Reduced the break damage of the 4th attack by 33%
- Reduced the Endurance by 25%
- Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)
[Dance of Wind]
Barrage
- Added break damage to push and to Break enemies
- Reduced the damage by 30%
- Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)
[Diabolic Witch]
Circle of Elements
- Reduced the damage of the 1st attack by 5%
- Reduced the damage of the combo attack by 28%
- Reduced the damage of last attacks that knock down the enemy by 5%
- Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)
[Dual Soul]
Beast Fang
- Adjusted to auto target the enemy
- Reduced the hit count by half (Total damage remains the same)
- Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)
[Blazing Fist]
Whirlwind, Reckless Charge
- Reduced the break damage of the additional hit effect that activates after charge grab fails to break the enemy by 24%
- Removed the Endurance gain after activating a combo attack
Ultimate Heat
- Reduced the break damage by 25%
Instant Chase
- Reduced the Endurance by 34%
Blazing Strike
- Reduced the damage by 43%
- Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)
[Sacred Guardian]
Crusade
- Fixed the number of hits from 2 to 1 when attacking enemies in close proximity.
Hammer Smash
- Reduced the break damage of the 3rd attack by 30%
Gigantic Swing
- Reduced the break damage of swing attack by 7%
Judgment
- Reduced the damage by 37%
- Reduced the break damage by 47%
- Reduced the Endurance by 30%
- Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)
[Aegis Knight]
Thunderous Charge
- Reduced the damage by 50%
- Reduced the break damage of the charge attack by 19%
- Reduced the break damage of the last attack by 23%
- Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)
[Ruler of Darkness]
Dark Mist
- Increased the break damage by 9%
Shadow Slash
- Reduced the break damage of the 1st - 4th attack by 13%
- Reduced the break damage of the 5th attack by 12%
Death Blossom
- Reduced the damage by 44%
- Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)
[Soul of Magus]
Lingering Souls
- Immediately creates an orb upon activation, and removed the orb rising animation and hit animation
- Generated orbs explode 0.7 second faster
- Increased the damage of a single orb by 25%
- Increased the damage of a single orb by 60% in PVE
- Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)
[Fallen Light]
Lightning Trap
- Reduced the attack duration by 50%
- Total damage remains the same
- Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)
[Lightning Fang]
Lightning Storm
- Increased the damage by 50%
- Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)
[Crimson Lily]
Blood Arrest
- Reduced the break damage of the 3rd attack by 34%
Knee Crusher
- Reduced the break damage of the 1st attack by 58%
- Reduced the break damage of the 2nd attack by 16%
Skull Smash
- Reduced the damage by 15%
- Reduced the cooldown by 10 seconds (35 → 25)
[Desperado]
Rapid Fire
- Reduced the cooldown by 5 seconds (35 → 30)
- Event Mode – Capture the Flag
- Event mode is updated every 2 weeks. Previous Event mode 4 vs 4 Deathmatch will be removed and Capture the Flag will be activated.
- Capture the flag will be activated for the new Event mode.
- ‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest which will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’.
- Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.
- Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.
- [Tutorial] Mode Revamp
- [Tutorial] Mode is revamped.
- [Tutorial] Mode Content: [Practice Battle], [UI and Controls], [Karma Info], [Ensher’s Encyclopedia]
- Previously existing 6 tutorials in [Tutorial] mode will be combined into [Practice Battle]. Players can check control keys and Karma information on [UI and Controls] and [Karma Info] tabs, and check useful information about the game on [Ensher’s Encyclopedia].
- Quality of Life Improvements
- Purchases in Trading Post, Friends and Guild members logins, and used GP will be displayed on the system message.
- When players press ‘Receive All’ in Mailbox, a complete list of items and quantity is displayed in a pop-up window.
- Items needed for Dye and Enhance Equipment display tooltips.
- When players request a mission, the message on the top of the screen will change from ‘No. of Mission Queue:’ to ‘Queuing for Mission’.
Changed files in this update