 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Swing Dunk update for 12 January 2022

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.11.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8005759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.11.2

Swing Pass

A level purchase function has been added.

  • The season end date will be announced later.
  • After level 60, levels cannot be purchased.
  • 120 credits are consumed per Swing Pass level.

Replay

  • In the replay window, if you go to mouse over - navigation detailed information about the match will be additionally displayed.

Bug Fix

A bug where the matching information was displayed abnormally in the ESC Menu during private matching has been fixed.

A bug where Nitro could be used infinitely when not catching the ball in the tutorial has been fixed.

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Join our Discord Channel!

Thank you

Changed files in this update

Swing Dunk Content Depot 1477631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.