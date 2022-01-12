Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.11.2

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.11.2
Swing Pass
A level purchase function has been added.
- The season end date will be announced later.
- After level 60, levels cannot be purchased.
- 120 credits are consumed per Swing Pass level.
Replay
- In the replay window, if you go to mouse over - navigation detailed information about the match will be additionally displayed.
Bug Fix
A bug where the matching information was displayed abnormally in the ESC Menu during private matching has been fixed.
A bug where Nitro could be used infinitely when not catching the ball in the tutorial has been fixed.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Join our Discord Channel!
Thank you
Changed files in this update