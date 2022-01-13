Patch V1.4 is available now!

Hello everyone!
We have a huge patch availabe now for Shadow Man Remastered that adds a new language, restores content, and addresses many problems reported to us ovr the last few months. Patch notes are included with the game files. Here's a peak and what's been updated:
V1.4 - 2022-01-13
- Brazilian Portuguese language has been added.
- Added HD Textures for FX.
- The bonus .pdf files from the original Shadow Man PC release is now included.
- Splash intro is now a cutscene and will play correctly for each language and includes subtitles.
- Fixes to cutscenes for non english languages.
- Made sure Luke holds his Teddy Bear in the same position during his final cutscene for all languages.
- Fix to final Legion cutscene where the Dark Souls enter Legion from both of Shadow Mans hands.
- When the Hold To Skip bar and text are shown they are visible for a minimum amount of time.
- Asylum - The Dark Engine: The lights in the piston console rooms are now green when they're on and red when they're turned off.
- Asylum - The Cageways: Fixed lighting difference between first and second sectors.
- Asylum - Experimentation Rooms: Some lighting changes were done in the hallway in sector 4 so it performs better.
- Asylum - Schism Chambers: Added new Monologue and Schism cutscenes using previously unused dialog.
- Asylum - Schism Chambers: Event08 music track now plays at the Catherdal of Pain entrance.
- Temple of Blood: Corrected the direction of blood flow on the floor in an area in sector 6 and added water boxes for it.
- Temple of Blood: In the room with 8 calabash plates, 2 sisters were on the above ledge in the psx version and have been added in.
- Temple of Blood: In the area where you lower and raise the lava, you can no longer trigger the button to raise it without lowering it first.
- Asylum - The Fogometers: Half the turbines will now play their looping spin sound instead of all of them so they aren't as loud anymore.
- London Underground: In a certain area, made sure you can't fall through pipes and get stuck.
- Florida Summer Camp: Fixed Schism cutscene camera from starting through the wall.
- Geometry fixes to several levels.
- A level 10 Coffin Gate has appeared somewhere.
- Marteau targets the 5 closest enemies taking into account their threat level. And hitting drums while a cam cut is active will properly hit the drums.
- The Flambeau light now correctly goes away when out of Voodoo meter and can be fired as long as the torch is lit.
- Increased 0.9-SMG and MP-909 damage from 4 to 5 and increased max ammo from 400 to 500.
- Added Multi-targeting option in the Game Settings menu. With this on (by default) when you have weapons in both your hands, each hand can target a different enemy. Turning this off makes both hands target the same enemy.
- A few helpful tips for controlling Shadow Man at the start of the game are now shown and can be disabled in the Game Settings menu.
- Moved Brightness/Gamma settings to Display menu.
- When starting a new game you now have to select a save file slot to start playing on (like the original). Quick saves will now save to that slot.
- You can now use your controller sticks to navigate the inventory menu.
- Button images are now displayed in the Title Screen, and Input Bindings menu.
- Update to the FBI pages for Milton and Marco.
- When picking up quest items they will be selected in your inventory.
- When opening the Teddy Bear Warp menu your current location is selected.
- Made AI loaf around when fetching target to shadow man but they shouldn't attack.
- AI in their finished state are slightly higher priority targets.
- Brutal baddies can shoot higher and lower.
- Lowered Copter damage from 2 to 1.
- Restored Zombie baddies original max attack range.
- Lifeforce drops down only from flying enemies.
- Fixes to Marco and Avery AI when Enseigne is used.
- Marco remains longer during his second encounter.
- Added new music track, Yort's Battle End, which plays after defeating Yort.
- Shadow Man will no longer target the smoke rings above the Asylum far in the distance in various levels.
- Fixed the tracking cameras collision ball radius when hanging or climbing so the camera won't keep zooming in and out at times.
- Prevented Shadow Man from climbing things that don't have the Climb attribute.
- Coffin Gates immediately update their mesh at the start of the level.
- Fixes to auto saves that could cause certain save flags to not be saved.
- Fixed problems with the Copter Spotlight, Flambeau light and Flash Light after loading a game.
- The sky planes are no longer drawn when in wireframe mode.
- Moved Beta Man's mask farther from his face.
- Shadow Mans second death sfx is now used.
- Added uncensored deadwing texture.
- Updated Kex to version 4.0
- Performance optimizations
- Other minor fixes
We hope you enjoy the update. Please let us know what you think on the forums and on social media!
Daniel G,
Producer, Nightdive Studios.
