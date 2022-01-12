 Skip to content

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition update for 12 January 2022

Ranked Map Rotation – January 11

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Here is the latest Ranked Map Rotation as determined by the developer picks and community vote. For the next two weeks, you’ll be able to pick from the new set of maps listed below!

Map pools as of: **6p Pacific (9p ET / 20:00 UTC / 22:00 CEST)** on **Tuesday, January 11** to **Tuesday, January 25**

👤 1v1 MAP POOL

This week's 1v1 Community Map Picks are in BOLD.













[td]ARABIA[/td]

[td]ARENA[/td]

[td]FOUR LAKES[/td]

[td]HIDEOUT[/td]

[td]MEGARANDOM[/td]









[td]NOMAD[/td]

[td]SOCOTRA[/td]



👥 TEAM GAME MAP POOL

This week's TG Community Map Picks are in BOLD.













[td]AFRICAN CLEARING[/td]

[td]ARABIA[/td]

[td]ARENA[/td]

[td]BLACK FOREST[/td]

[td]GOLDEN PIT[/td]













[td]HIDEOUT[/td]

[td]ISLANDS[/td]

[td]MEGARANDOM[/td]

[td]NOMAD[/td]



Changed depots in tantalus_staging_3 branch

Phoenix Content Depot 813781
Phoenix Art Resources Depot 813782
Phoenix Game Resources Depot 813784
Phoenix - Full Game (1022220) Depot Depot 1022220
Enhanced Graphics Pack (1039811) Depot Depot 1039811
Palermo (1389240) Depot Depot 1389240
