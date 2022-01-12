Here is the latest Ranked Map Rotation as determined by the developer picks and community vote. For the next two weeks, you’ll be able to pick from the new set of maps listed below!
Map pools as of: **6p Pacific (9p ET / 20:00 UTC / 22:00 CEST)** on **Tuesday, January 11** to **Tuesday, January 25**
👤 1v1 MAP POOL
This week's [1v1 Community Map Picks](https://forums.ageofempires.com/t/vote-now-1v1-ranked-map-rotation-january-11/191720) are in **BOLD**.[table][tr]
[/tr][tr]
[td]ARABIA[/td]
[td]ARENA[/td]
[td]FOUR LAKES[/td]
[td]HIDEOUT[/td]
[td]MEGARANDOM[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[/tr][tr]
[td]NOMAD[/td]
[td]SOCOTRA[/td]
[/tr][/table]
👥 TEAM GAME MAP POOL
This week's [TG Community Map Picks](https://forums.ageofempires.com/t/vote-now-team-game-ranked-map-rotation-january-11/191721) are in **BOLD**.[table][tr]
[/tr][tr]
[td]AFRICAN CLEARING[/td]
[td]ARABIA[/td]
[td]ARENA[/td]
[td]BLACK FOREST[/td]
[td]GOLDEN PIT[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]HIDEOUT[/td]
[td]ISLANDS[/td]
[td]MEGARANDOM[/td]
[td]NOMAD[/td]
[/tr][/table]
