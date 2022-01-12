1.12 Version update description

According to the player's feedback, the game makes the following adjustments：

1.Reducing the random value of enemy patrol time, It is more conducive to assassination

2.Change the trap trigger mode to trigger after contact

3.Reduce the sound of trap and pendulum and narrow the sound range.

4.Change the execution skill to the initial skill. Enemies below 200HP can be executed directly after Perfect Block. The original execution skills were adjusted to enhance the execution skills.

5.Add special enemies in the first level to achieve the guidance on the use of Perfect Block skill.

6.Overall reduce the difficulty of boss war.

If you have any suggestions, please email zengchenbluecharm@163.com , your feedback is very important to improve the game quality! Thank you for your support!