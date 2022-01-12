Release 1.19

Happy new year!
- A new look is in for the backgrounds of the final area of the game. Lots of cool new funky background robots - check em out!
- Many pieces of text should now look better at very wide resolutions, eg 3440x1440.
- Bugfix: pasting while mousing outside the playable area will no longer anchor immediately.
- Key display on Russian key layouts (and other non-ASCII setups) should hopefully look more reasonable. (Still testing this.)
See you later!
- Nicholas
Changed files in this update