Manufactoria 2022 update for 12 January 2022

Release 1.19

Share · View all patches · Build 8005483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year!

  • A new look is in for the backgrounds of the final area of the game. Lots of cool new funky background robots - check em out!
  • Many pieces of text should now look better at very wide resolutions, eg 3440x1440.
  • Bugfix: pasting while mousing outside the playable area will no longer anchor immediately.
  • Key display on Russian key layouts (and other non-ASCII setups) should hopefully look more reasonable. (Still testing this.)

See you later!

  • Nicholas

Changed files in this update

OS X Content Depot 1276071
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 1276072
  • Loading history…
