Build 1/11/22, Hotfix & Stability

Hello all,

Had to push this one through as a player had a character spawn inside a wall and another had an exit ladder spawn in a spot that was unreachable. Obviously, as unlikely as this might be to happen it for sure had to be addressed immediately.

The exit ladder one I think I've 100% solved, luckily I've never had it happen but even one time is too often. The fix was to find where the exit ladder is, then compare the tiles directly to the north / south / east / west of it to see if it's been blocked by an unpassable tile (barring the ring of phasing equipment, of course). If all four spots are somehow blocked then it'll pull an emergency flattening of all four tiles and turn them into floor tiles. After a slight graphical thing where it was turning wooden floor tiles into sand for a short time (d'oh!) it now appears to be operating 100% correctly. Mind you, this emergency flattening code only comes into play in the unlikely event that a ladder spawns in an unreachable spot.

The spawning inside a wall thing I believe it to be a super unlucky roll of the starting X/Y co-ordinates. For transparency's sake, how the game determines this is after the floor generates it loops through 20,000 times (yes, not a type-o!) and randomly assigns the X/Y values for the guy using temporary values. It then checks to see if that particular spot is clear of walls, obstacles, trees and other things. If it's clear, the loop is stopped and those temporary values are turned into permanent ones. If it's blocked, the loop is continued.

Knowing this, as unlikely as it seems it could be possible that it went through 20,000 iterations and each randomly picked spot was blocked. It's so unlikely I haven't had it happen myself and I play this thing a tremendous amount of time as you can imagine. I've gone and bumped this loop max to 125,000 for everything. I think this will solve the issue, as the chance of having 125,000 random spots all be blocked in the ways I mentioned prior would be astronomically small.

I do apologize for this happening at all. I do try very hard to bring the best possible game to you all using what I have at my disposal. As a perfectionist, I can assure each of you that these game-breaking instances probably bothered me more than anyone else. I know many of you guys might be used to dealing with devs or companies who might not be forthcoming with information and that's not me. So here we are!

I do thank the two players for bringing these to my attention, it's much appreciated! Let's hope everything else is smooth sailing from now on and I can concentrate on even more content down the road.

Have a good and bug-free night!

-Dave / Del_Duio