Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for January 10th, 2022, detailing all the changes that have happened since December 13th, 2021. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

December 2021 Condo Contest Ended!

The contest has ended, and the winners are @FrasierFan666, @Niz, @cayla, @jamlee11, and @Lady!

The first prize winner @FrasierFan666 won 2,000,000 units!

You can view the condos which won and all of the other wonderful entries here.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

Plaza

Johanna worked on an overhaul of the furniture store.

Wheezwer continued working on the new Plaza signage.

Will continued working on music and sound fixes for the Plaza (fixing holes in the map where there weren't footstep sounds).





Condo

Johanna started converting props from the Minigolf map, Sweet Tooth into Condo items.

Madmijk continued working on improving the instruments and adding MIDI support. He improved the listening experience for other players with instrument items, as demonstrated in the video below. The notes are now played more neatly in the rhythm that the playing user played them.

YouTube

Condo: Sweet Tooth prop items

Ball Race

Johanna started a Ball Race, Paradise art pass, updating the course art, rock work, and color palette.

macdguy fixed a bunch of long standing bugs. He added a little crown on the top left HUD to indicate if the player has died or not (useful for No Death Achievements). The HUD was upgraded and optimized. The pickup system was recoded to fix issues with replication. The bonus stage now indicates how many melons are left to be collected and will end when all of the melons have been collected.

Ball Race: Paradise Art Pass WIP









Miscellany

Caboose700 worked with Sketchman on stabilizing the backend systems.

Lifeless continued working on the Zombie Massacre map, Acrophobia.

macdguy worked on various bug fixes and UI tweaks.

Sketchman worked on stabilizing the backend systems.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since December 13th, 2021 at PixelTail Games.

