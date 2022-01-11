 Skip to content

Slay the Spire update for 11 January 2022

Testing Steam Input (Beta)

Happy post-Holidays!

As the title of this post suggests, we're bringing in Steam Input in the beta branch in anticipation of the Steam Deck release. We're also updating some languages and adding Finnish!

Patch Notes

UI and Effects

  • Added Steam Input support for better compatibility with upcoming Steam Deck.

Localization

  • Added Finnish language.
  • Serbian language support for main branch (beta already had them on).
  • Updates for DUT, EPO, ITA, JPN, POL, RUS, SPA, SRB, SRP, TUR, VIE.

Bug Fixes

  • Removed excessive display config loading.

Security

  • Updated log4j to 2.17.0 to prevent any future issues.

