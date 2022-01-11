SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.21.5

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
Oculus:
- When SteamVR starts, if you have a Quest or Quest2 attached to your PC but have not started Oculus Link, you will be reminded to do so. SteamVR also will notify you to install the Oculus software if SteamVR cannot communicate with the Oculus service.
OpenXR:
- Fix for xrGetCurrentInteractionProfile not return anything when xrGetCurrentInteractionProfile is called with a tracker path role, an invalid/no value is returned by the runtime.
- Ensure tracker PoseAction isActive parameter is updated appropriately when xrGetActionStatePose or xrSyncActions is called with a subactionPath.
Linux:
- Fixed webhelper crashing in OS's with recent versions of freetype2.
