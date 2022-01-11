 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wrought Flesh update for 11 January 2022

Actual Patch 1.0.3 + Notes on future content

Share · View all patches · Build 8004845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So apparently I uploaded the wrong builds for the last patch and none of those issues were actually fixed :/

The actual patch is now live along with some other fixes:

fixed weapons not using loot seed

fixed rabbit organs using wrong texture on decay

fixed seams in level meshes

added hint at entrance of spinecat fight

ALSO, I've hired a writer for the new content I'm working on, commissioned Jazz to make some more tracks, and am hiring a QA person to help me with fixing bugs. Thanks for all your support; your money is directly going to making Wrought Flesh better.

Changed files in this update

Wrought Flesh Mac Depot Depot 1762012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.