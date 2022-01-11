Actual Patch 1.0.3 + Notes on future content

So apparently I uploaded the wrong builds for the last patch and none of those issues were actually fixed :/

The actual patch is now live along with some other fixes:

fixed weapons not using loot seed

fixed rabbit organs using wrong texture on decay

fixed seams in level meshes

added hint at entrance of spinecat fight

ALSO, I've hired a writer for the new content I'm working on, commissioned Jazz to make some more tracks, and am hiring a QA person to help me with fixing bugs. Thanks for all your support; your money is directly going to making Wrought Flesh better.