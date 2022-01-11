Patch v1.1.2

General
- Game has been upgraded to UE4 v27 to benefit from general engine optimizations. As it is supposedly Epic's last engine version for UE4, it will be the last engine update for Bandits as well.
- On Start Menu, background now changes every 15 seconds, randomly picking a new character.
- Reduced unnecessary excess geometry on a bunch of assets. They look the same, but it's less work for your pc.
- Gregory basic attack's electric arc no longer casts a shadow.
Solo Missions
- The range at which the camera picks up relevant actors has been increased on all missions.
- Gregory Basic Attack decal now pre-loads so you don't see a lower resolution when using it the first time.
- The larger enemy mechs now emit a much lower pitch sound when they die. They're sad inside.
- Fixed the missions info card on selection menu, which were not staying up.
- The Edward castle missions has been changed to destroy chemical containers instead of pollo statues. As it makes more sense considering the dialogue on that mission. The missions objective text has been updated accordingly.
- On that same mission, fixed a bad Navigation issue that was affecting some areas.
Battle Arena
- Fixed the tank info card on selection menu, which were not staying up.
Developer Comment
Although it hasn't been my main priority due to having a family, a day job, and other projects; I've been working on a prototype for Bandits: Enter the Fray.
Yet I've decided to take some of that knowledge and experience and apply it back here on the original Bandits. Which will receive its v2.0 after all. And soon~ish.
