Hot-fix #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8004709 · Last edited 11 January 2022 – 22:26:07 UTC by Wendy

-Added a search function in the crafting stations to find recipes faster.

-Added more basic items to the enchanter profession for more xp gains.

-Added new healing item in player crafting list called herbal salve.

-Added winter grass as a collectable for fiber in savage area.

-Added mouse wheel to cycle hotbar slots.

-Adjusted fiber armor to give .6 regen total.

-Adjusted experience gained from all crafting items.

-Adjusted crafted gem xp gain for jeweler profession.

-Disabled inventory buttons for now it was causing crashes in games.

-Fixed shrines not allowing usage.

-Fixed ring station not allowing usage.

-Fixed level 5 of crafting profession unlocking all craftable items.

-Fixed energy used while falling and trying to attack.

-Fixed melee attacks for staves, bows and throwing weapons.

-Fixed hotbar cycling during build mode.

-Fixed energy draining while standing still.

-Fixed dual wielding daggers continue attack timing.

-Updated chat box location and message format.

-Updated energy costs for attacks.

-Removed quests temporarily.

-Tweaked durability on spells to have more uses.

-Tweaked player UI for inventory space.