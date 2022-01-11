Hot-fix #5

-Added a search function in the crafting stations to find recipes faster.
-Added more basic items to the enchanter profession for more xp gains.
-Added new healing item in player crafting list called herbal salve.
-Added winter grass as a collectable for fiber in savage area.
-Added mouse wheel to cycle hotbar slots.
-Adjusted fiber armor to give .6 regen total.
-Adjusted experience gained from all crafting items.
-Adjusted crafted gem xp gain for jeweler profession.
-Disabled inventory buttons for now it was causing crashes in games.
-Fixed shrines not allowing usage.
-Fixed ring station not allowing usage.
-Fixed level 5 of crafting profession unlocking all craftable items.
-Fixed energy used while falling and trying to attack.
-Fixed melee attacks for staves, bows and throwing weapons.
-Fixed hotbar cycling during build mode.
-Fixed energy draining while standing still.
-Fixed dual wielding daggers continue attack timing.
-Updated chat box location and message format.
-Updated energy costs for attacks.
-Removed quests temporarily.
-Tweaked durability on spells to have more uses.
-Tweaked player UI for inventory space.
Changed files in this update