V2.0 update

This is a rather big update fixing various small issues and balancing skills. I would like to thank everyone who reported issues! Some of changes may only take place when you start a new game.
Glitches:
-
Got rid of the rock in the Snowfox Valley dungeon. Players should no longer potentially get stuck
-
Asking Yoni to marry you inside a restaurant and saying "No" when game asked if you're sure would cause players to get stuck. This should no longer be the case
-
Fixed various small tileset issues (being able to walk where you shouldn't be able to)
-
Fixed an issue causing footstep SE to disappear at some instances when it shouldn't
-
Fixed an issue causing Golden beach to still be "undiscovered" and a dialogue to repeat over and over again if players did the Space bending side quest objectives in a certain order
-
Fixed an issue causing Letha to join the party inside the mage academy if players went out on one of the academy balconies
-
Fixed an issue with the Snowfox Valley weapon trader not working properly before doing the Moth side quest
Skill changes:
-
Increased the likelyhood of certain skill effects to apply on enemies
-
Increased damage of some LUK based skills for Letha
-
Increased damage and likelyhood of applying decay for Samuel's Sting skill to make it more viable
-
Bond spell now costs MP as it should
-
Fairy's heal all spell now costs MP as it should
-
Increased Fairy summon's starting MP
-
Letha's summon clone skill incorrectly said clone cannot level up. Clone can level up and its HP and EXP gain has been adjusted to not be overpowered
Minor changes:
-
Rotated chest at Gothfair outskirts map, as it could be opened from below the cliff
-
Fixed a couple typos
-
Made wedding rings impossible to discard, as it made no sense to get engaged with Yoni and then drop the rings
-
Changed Slot Scroll to a new Endurance Scroll instead, as Slot Scroll wasn't working as it should anyway. The new scroll has also been added to Gachapon
-
Added scroll rewards when defeating Phaedra. She had no proper reward earlier besides EXP
Changed files in this update