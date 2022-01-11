 Skip to content

Trials of Proelium update for 11 January 2022

V2.0 update

Build 8004661

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a rather big update fixing various small issues and balancing skills. I would like to thank everyone who reported issues! Some of changes may only take place when you start a new game.

Glitches:

  • Got rid of the rock in the Snowfox Valley dungeon. Players should no longer potentially get stuck

  • Asking Yoni to marry you inside a restaurant and saying "No" when game asked if you're sure would cause players to get stuck. This should no longer be the case

  • Fixed various small tileset issues (being able to walk where you shouldn't be able to)

  • Fixed an issue causing footstep SE to disappear at some instances when it shouldn't

  • Fixed an issue causing Golden beach to still be "undiscovered" and a dialogue to repeat over and over again if players did the Space bending side quest objectives in a certain order

  • Fixed an issue causing Letha to join the party inside the mage academy if players went out on one of the academy balconies

  • Fixed an issue with the Snowfox Valley weapon trader not working properly before doing the Moth side quest

Skill changes:

  • Increased the likelyhood of certain skill effects to apply on enemies

  • Increased damage of some LUK based skills for Letha

  • Increased damage and likelyhood of applying decay for Samuel's Sting skill to make it more viable

  • Bond spell now costs MP as it should

  • Fairy's heal all spell now costs MP as it should

  • Increased Fairy summon's starting MP

  • Letha's summon clone skill incorrectly said clone cannot level up. Clone can level up and its HP and EXP gain has been adjusted to not be overpowered

Minor changes:

  • Rotated chest at Gothfair outskirts map, as it could be opened from below the cliff

  • Fixed a couple typos

  • Made wedding rings impossible to discard, as it made no sense to get engaged with Yoni and then drop the rings

  • Changed Slot Scroll to a new Endurance Scroll instead, as Slot Scroll wasn't working as it should anyway. The new scroll has also been added to Gachapon

  • Added scroll rewards when defeating Phaedra. She had no proper reward earlier besides EXP

