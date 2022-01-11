 Skip to content

Tangledeep update for 11 January 2022

Patch 1.51 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8004641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGS

  • Fixed bug where if a new monster was created from two parents, the new monster could potentially be deleted or overwritten due to not being assigned a unique ID
  • Fixed bug where going to New Game+ with a pet could cause some data issues with the pet
  • When abandoning or failing a quest involving appeasing a food-loving monster, that monster’s quest status should now be correctly removed
  • (Hopefully) Fixed the constrict/paralyze VFX getting stuck sometimes
  • Fixed bug where Doublebite Axe, or items with its special affix, could be “stuck” on one elemental bonus in some situations (i.e. dual wielding with the same mod), or could grant both bonuses simultaneously
  • Knocking out a monster in the 2nd Job Trial now counts as removing it from the map for purposes of beating the trial
  • Fixed bug where seasonal drops were not working at all

CONTENT/GAMEPLAY

  • Prep work for the Lunar New Year patch and event!

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Added a new prompt if you try to switch gear, when doing so would cause you to fail a rumor.

