Patch v1.0.8d Public Beta Now Avaiable!

This beta is available in the Steam Public Beta branch (see instructions below) for Windows computers only.

NOTE: Multiplayer IS compatible with the last released version, 1.0.8c, so you can play MP games with those on that version.

BETA 2

NEW:

Damage dealt by animals is now affected by their energy level: Prey animals with high energy can do more damage than before, but deal less damage as energy level decays,

Dispersal and stranger wolves howl in response to player howls. Dispersals will howl during Find a Mate and Find a New Mate quests. Stranger wolves will howl anytime (though not every time the player howls). They will also howl sometimes without provocation.

IMPROVEMENTS:

Shortened the minimum duration of long-tap (to pick up pups, meat chunks, etc.), trying to find the right breakpoint between short and long taps.

Mate won't hunt bison or other big animals unless the player literally bites them, and even then may not if prey is excessively formidable.

Mate will start following the player sooner, regardless of personality.

Ravens will come a bit closer to you when eating at a carcass

Dispersal wolves who are waiting for a fight to end will now sit down and rest while they wait.

Elk slow down less when running through forest.

Darkened the snowshoe hare summer coat.

BUGS FIXED:

SC multiplayer: Players get stuck if Find New Den subquest was active when Raise Pups quest ends.

Mate gets closer than intended when coming to player after running, and comes too close after you stop.

Pups can slip out of den when mate leaves home site to go to hunt with player.

Predators can attack den in the brief window between the mate leaving and the pups reaching the den.

Mate keeps returning to carcass when sent home.

Pups come to player over a long distance when traveling

Mate gets stuck when returning to player or returning to den.

Wolves kick up snow dust when on terrain that doesn't have snow. (This was a bug in an update to the terrain shader, and required a bunch of updates and tweaks to get snow accumulation rates similar to what they were before, but please report if you see snow looking like it is accumulating too fast or too slowly compared to trees.)

Large pebbles float above ground along Hornaday Creek.

Dispersal wolves are frozen if you start sleeping as you're just awakening while they're present.

Terrain and water issues.

