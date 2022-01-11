- Added villages using buildings that were submitted from the Holiday Building contest (thanks again to all the amazing builders!)
- Added Globlins to the villages that the player can sell their resources to for Shards
- Shards are the new currency that will be used to buy homes in villages (this feature hasn't been developed yet)
- Disabled crystal stone generation
- Fixed many bugs related to inventory.
Skullborn Playtest update for 11 January 2022
v0.0.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Skullborn Playtest WIndows 64 bit Depot 1843721
- Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Windows 32 bit Depot 1843722
- Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Linux Depot 1843723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update