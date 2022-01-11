 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Skullborn Playtest update for 11 January 2022

v0.0.21

Share · View all patches · Build 8004564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added villages using buildings that were submitted from the Holiday Building contest (thanks again to all the amazing builders!)
  • Added Globlins to the villages that the player can sell their resources to for Shards
  • Shards are the new currency that will be used to buy homes in villages (this feature hasn't been developed yet)
  • Disabled crystal stone generation
  • Fixed many bugs related to inventory.

Changed files in this update

Skullborn Playtest WIndows 64 bit Depot 1843721
  • Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Windows 32 bit Depot 1843722
  • Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Linux Depot 1843723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.